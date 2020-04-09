What Is National Siblings Day & Why Is It Celebrated? Details Here

The bond between siblings is very special as they are like the mix between parents and friends. They are an important part of one's life and no matter what the relationship is, the bond is always strong. Every year, April 10 is celebrated as the National Siblings.

What is National Siblings Day 2020?

Claudia Evart is the founder of the National Siblings Day in USA back in 1995. After losing her brother and sister at a very early age, she created this holiday to honour the bonds between siblings. In memory of her dead sister, Lisette, whose birthday was on April 10, Claudia started celebrating Siblling's Day on the same date.

Claudia also founded the Siblings Day Foundation whose mission is to honour siblings and the bond between them. Her foundation is currently working hard to make Sibling's Day a federally recognised holiday in the US. They are also working to establish it as an international holiday though the UN organisation. 49 American states have recognised this holiday since 1998. Three US presidents, including Barack Obama, have also recognised the holiday.

Also Read: What Is Unicorn Day? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

Along with America, India, Australia and Spain have also pushed this agenda to make it an internally recognised day. In India, Sibling's Day is celebrated in the form of Raksha Bandhan. Siblings tie each other rakhis vowing to protect each other from all difficulties. In Europe, the day is celebrated as Brothers and Sisters day on May 31. Portugal has even recognised it as a holiday.

Also Read: What Is National Vaccination Day And Why Is This Day Observed?

National Siblings Day 2020 wishes

Image source: holidaycardsapp.com

Also Read: What Is Good Friday? Here Is What You Need To Know

Image source: holidaycardsapp.com

Also Read: 'What Is The Last Letter Of Alphabet' Riddle Answer | Check Details

Image source: eventofday.com

Also Read: What Is TikTok Invisible Challenge? Here Is The Answer And Some Challenge Fail Videos

Also Read: What Is The 30 Day Song Challenge? Here's All You Need To Know About This Latest Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.