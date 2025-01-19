Kangana Ranaut Is Ready To Make Truce With Diljit Dosanjh: I'am Totally At Peace

Actress Kangana Ranaut is well known not only for her acting talents, but also for the several controversies she has allegedly been a part of. She is known for her social media preens where she often comments on things she finds wrong in the industry. But, now it seem like she is ready to say peace with the Bollywood director and singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Kangana Ranaut on diffusing the feud: I’m totally in peace with them

During an interview on the YouTube channel The New Indian, Kangana said how she is at peace with her nemesis Bollywood director and singer Diljit Dosanjh. She said, “I’m totally at peace with them. When I see a great piece of work. It’s just that, do I have to make them my friends or hang out with them? I don’t think that’s important. But do I have anything against them? No, I don’t think I have anything against them”. The actress also mentioned about the film Shershaah as well.

File photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, Kangana’s feud with Diljit Dosanjh ignited in 2020 amidst the backdrop of the farmers’s protest in India. She had accused the singer of fuelling the protests and later vanishing from public. Later Diljit countered back Kangana’s claims which led to series of heated exchanges on social media.

Kangana’s latest release Emergency

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency hit the screens on January 17 after multiple delays. Despite not facing clash from any major film, it still hasn’t made any impact on the audience. As per early estimates of Sacnilk, the movie opened at ₹ 2.5 crore in India. However on second day, it minted ₹3.50 crore. The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 6 crore.

Poster of Emergency | Source: IMDb