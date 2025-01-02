Kumar Vishwas Condemns Kareena-Saif For Naming Their Son Taimur After Mughal Invader: Wahi Lafanga Hi Mila...

Kumar Vishwas takes a dig at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan



Speaking at a programme in Moradabad, Kumar Vishwas expressed his discontent with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. He stressed that celebrities should be mindful of the names they give to their children as they are in the public sphere. He said, “People sitting in Mayanagar will have to understand what the country wants. Now it will not work that you will take popularity from us, we will give money, we will buy tickets. We will make the hero and heroine. And if you have a child from your third marriage, you will name him after some invader coming from outside. This will not work.” He added in Hindi, “There are so many names, you could have chosen any. You could have chosen Rizwan. You could have chosen Usman. You could have chosen Yunus. You got only one name. You got the name of the rude lame man who came to India and raped mothers and sisters. To name this cute child. “Now if you make him a hero, we won't even let him become a villain. Keep this in mind. India has awakened. This is a new India.”