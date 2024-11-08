Published 21:28 IST, November 8th 2024
Sidharth Malhotra To Star In Folk Thriller Vvan- Force of the Forrest, Set To Release On Chhath 2025
Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in folk mythological thriller Vvan - Force of the Forrest to be directed by Deepak Mishra of web series Panchayat fame.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in folk mythological thriller "Vvan - Force of the Forrest" to be directed by Deepak Mishra of web series "Panchayat" fame, the makers have announced.
The film hails from Ektaa R Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Arunabh Kumar of The Viral Fever (TVF).
Malhotra, who was last seen in action thriller film "Yodha", shared the announcement on his official X page on Thursday night.
"Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team, directed by @arunabhkumar and @deepakmishra18. Can't wait for you all to experience 'VVAN - Force Of The Forrest' on the big screen in 2025.
"@balajimotionpictures @tvfmotionpictures. Coming On Chhath, 2025 #TVFxBalajiMotionPictures #Vvan #ForceOfTheForrest #ComingSoon @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @janvigill," the actor wrote in his post.
The makers also shared the title reveal teaser on social media.
"Vvan" is set to be released during Chhath Puja 2025.
It is the first project between the two banners after they announced a creative partnership in 2023.
--PTI--
