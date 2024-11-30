AP Dhillon Lands In Mumbai Ahead Of His Brownprint India Tour | WATCH

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon landed in Mumbai on the morning of November 30. The singer is all set for his second tour in the country. The 3-city India tour will kickstart in Mumbai on December 7.

AP Dhillon arrives in Mumbai ahead of India tour

On November 29, several videos and photos of AP Dhillon from the Mumbai airport made their way on social media. Upon his arrival, the singer greeted the paparazzi with warm smiles and exchanged pleasantries. The Brown Munde singer was accompanied by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

AP Dhillon arrived in Mumbai in a casual all-black outfit. In the video, he could be seen walking towards his car.

AP Dhillon announces three-city India tour The Brownprint EP

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is set to return to India for a highly anticipated tour, supporting his latest EP, The Brownprint. This marks his second tour in the country, following his debut in 2021. AP Dhillon took to his Instagram handle to announce the news to his fans.