AP Dhillon Lands In Mumbai Ahead Of His Brownprint India Tour | WATCH
AP Dhillon is all set to return to India for his second tour in the country. The tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 7 following Delhi and Chandigarh.
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon landed in Mumbai on the morning of November 30. The singer is all set for his second tour in the country. The 3-city India tour will kickstart in Mumbai on December 7.
AP Dhillon arrives in Mumbai ahead of India tour
On November 29, several videos and photos of AP Dhillon from the Mumbai airport made their way on social media. Upon his arrival, the singer greeted the paparazzi with warm smiles and exchanged pleasantries. The Brown Munde singer was accompanied by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.
AP Dhillon arrived in Mumbai in a casual all-black outfit. In the video, he could be seen walking towards his car.
AP Dhillon announces three-city India tour The Brownprint EP
Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is set to return to India for a highly anticipated tour, supporting his latest EP, The Brownprint. This marks his second tour in the country, following his debut in 2021. AP Dhillon took to his Instagram handle to announce the news to his fans.
In the caption, he wrote, "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place, I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!" The tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by a first-ever show in New Delhi on December 14, and concluding in Chandigarh on December 21. Dhillon will share the stage with his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon. "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour," Dhillon expressed, adding, "The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live," as per a statement shared by his team.
