Published 10:00 IST, November 29th 2024
Dua Lipa Steps Out On A Dinner Date With Boyfriend Cullum Turner In Mumbai | Watch
Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa will be performing for Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai on November 30 at MMRDA, BKC.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Dua Lipa landed in India on Thursday, November 28, for her concert in Mumbai on November 30. The singer was accompanied by her team and boyfriend Cullum Turner. This is her third visit to India. It seems she couldn't wait to indulge in the city's food, as the very evening, she was snapped outside a restaurant on a date with her boyfriend Cullum. Several videos and photos from her visit have gone viral on the internet.
Dua Lipa and Cullum Turner's date night looks like this
In a video shared by a paparazzo, Dua and Cullum can be seen at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple, twinning in black ensembles, is exiting the car, accompanied by bodyguards. In one of the videos, her bodyguard can be heard saying, "Do not step in my way” to the paps stationed outside the restaurant.
Grammy-winning singer is in Mumbai to headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) at MMRDA, BKC on November 30.
How Dua Lipa checked in at the Indian airport?
In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Dua, along with her team, can be seen exiting Kalina airport in a yellow T-shirt and black bottoms. She left her tresses loose, sported no makeup look, and wore yellow-tinted sunglasses to accentuate her look. She didn't pose for the paps and quickly sat inside her car.
What do we know about the Zomato Feeding India Concert?
The concert will start with What Jhumka? singer Jonita Gandhi opening for global pop icon Dua. She will be seen performing her latest single, Noorie, for the first time ever. The original song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh. It narrates the story of Noorie and Yusuf, two dreamers striving to build a life together against heartbreaking odds. In Jonita’s contemporary take, Noorie (Two Sides), the classic returns with a fresh twist.
Jonita's performance will be followed by singer Talwiinder, known for his albums MISFIT and You Haven't Heard This?. Dua will be closing the concert and performing her hot tracks for her Indian fans.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:00 IST, November 29th 2024