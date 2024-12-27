Manmohan Singh Dies At 92: Chiranjeevi, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol, Mourn The Demise Of Former Prime Minister Of India

Manmohan Singh’s Death: 2024’s last Friday begins on a dark note as the nation mourns the passing of the Former Prime Minister. The political legend breathed his last at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening at the age of 92 after battling with a prolonged illness. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition earlier after his health deteriorated. The Architect of India’s Economic Reforms was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, officials said. While the whole nation is in grief for this big loss, several Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities shared their heartfelt tributes on social media.

From Chiranjivee to Madhur Bhandarkar, film industry pays tribute to India’s economic pillar

Taking to the X handle, Megastar Chiranjivee shared a heartfelt note with a picture of past time, “Deeply anguished by the passing away of one of the greatest statesmen Our country has ever produced, highly educated, most graceful, soft-spoken and humble leader Dr Manmohan Singh Ji! His visionary and game-changing contributions as the Finance Minister and then his highly successful tenure as the 13th Prime Minister of India for two successive terms will remain etched in history. I feel privileged and fortunate to have served as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Tourism during the tenure of a stalwart like him. I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever. It is a tremendous loss to our country. My deepest condolences to his family and each of his numerous admirers. Rest In Peace Manmohan Ji !! Om Shanti !!”

Border actor Sunny Deol shared a heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing, “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity & contributions to the nation’s growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences."

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), actor-comedian Kapil Sharma shared a throwback picture from one of his meetings with Manmohan Singh. "India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten," he wrote in the caption.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar honored Singh’s transformative role in shaping modern India. “The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji marks the end of an era. As the architect of India’s economic reforms, his dedication to public service has shaped modern India. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers," he shared.

Madhuri Dixit also shared a picture of Manmohan Singh on her Instagram Story, along with a note stating, “Dr. Manmohan Singh's journey and service to the nation reflect true wisdom and grace. His leadership reminds us that quiet determination can move mountains. He was a remarkable leader and an even more remarkable human being. My deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Madhuri Dixit Instagram Story

Diljit Dosanjh is also one of the social media tributers who shared a picture of Manmohan Singh on his Instagram Stories as well, along with the caption, “Oh Waheguru (folded hands emoji).”