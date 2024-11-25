Meet Jahnavi Mehta, Youngest Bidder At IPL 2025 Auction And 90s Actress' Daughter

Juhi Chawla is known for her passion for acting and sports, and now her daughter seems to be stepping into her shoes. Cricket is the closest sport to the entertainment world as many enthusiasts actively take part in auctions and games. The 2025 auction took place at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday, 24 November. The event featured many celebrities like Neeta Ambani and Preity Zinta, who were representing their IPL teams. While several moments from the auction went viral, the internet could not stop talking about Juhi Chawla’s daughter as she became the new national crush.

Who is Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta?

Jahnavi Mehta is a 23-year-old and was born on February 21, 2001. She pursued her education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Charterhouse School in England, and Columbia University in New York. At 17, she made history as the youngest participant in an IPL auction and has since represented the Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by her parents.

Juhi Chawa with daughter | Image: X

This marks her second time representing the team on their behalf. Jahnavi has 49.8K followers on Instagram, though she remains relatively inactive, with only five posts so far, featuring moments with her family and friends,

‘KKR Girl’ become new crush of India

At the IPL 2025 auction, Jahnavi was accompanied by senior members from KKR. She exuded sophistication as she donned a white t-shirt which she had paired with a dark blue velvet jacket. Her appearance at the auction became a widely talked about moment.

Jahnavi Mehta | Image: X

Sharing her photo from the auction, a netizen asked, "Is she Juhi Chawla's daughter?" Another tweet read, "Is that girl in KKR bidding unit Juhi Chawla's daughter or something? Looks like her." "Who's the girl sitting in KKR table? She looks damn cute," gushed a person.