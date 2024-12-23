Sachet-Parampara, Musical Duo Of Kabir Singh Fame, Blessed With Baby Boy - Share First Glimpse

Music composers Sachet and Parampara Tandon have embraced parenthood as they announce the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. The couple revealed their pregnancy in October, sharing the news on social media during their second trimester. Even while expecting, they continued to mentor contestants on the popular music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. To celebrate the birth of their newborn, they posted a heartwarming video showcasing tender moments with their baby, although they chose not to reveal his face or name.

Musician couple Sachet and Parampara blessed with a baby boy

The couple shared their happiness through a sweet video on social media, capturing tender moments with their newborn.

In the video posted on Instagram, the couple can be seen lovingly holding their baby's tiny feet in a heart-shaped gesture, while sharing intimate moments as they gently hold his hands. The video ends with a charming image of two teddy bears alongside a baby doll.



Sachet and Parampara expressed their excitement and gratitude in the post, saying they are thrilled to welcome their "precious baby boy" into the world. They requested blessings and well-wishes from their fans during this special time in their lives.

The couple wrote, "With the blessings of Mahadev We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time, नमः पार्वती पतये हर हर महादेव Jai Mata Di."

Celebrities wish Sachet and Parampara on their new journey

Soon after the post, many celebrities and fans sent their wishes to the new parents. Among them were Asees Kaur, Akriti Kakar, Hemansh Kohli, and Raveena Tandon.

Sachet and Parampara | Image: X