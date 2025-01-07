Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence Days After Husband Jeff Baena's Death, Says, ‘This Is An Unimaginable...’

Hollywood actress Aubrey Plaza finally reacted for the first time after her husband Jeff Baena's suicide | Image: X

Aubrey Plaza finally broke her silence for the first time after her husband Jeff Baena's death. The 47-year-old filmmaker was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home last week by an assistant. On Monday, Plaza and Baena's family shared an official heartfelt statement just days after his passing.

Aubrey Plaza releases first statement after husband Jeff Baena's demise

Taking to the social media handle, Aubrey and her family shared a combined statement writing, “This is an unimaginable tragedy.” Further reads “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The Plaza and Baena/Stern family expressed their profound grief over the loss. Baena, aged 47, is survived by his wife, Aubrey Plaza; his mother, Barbara Stern, and stepfather, Roger Stern; his father, Scott Baena, and stepmother, Michele Baena; his brother, Brad Baena; his stepsister, Bianca Gabay; and his stepbrother, Jed Fluxman.

How did Jeff Baena pass away?

Jeff Baena, a Hollywood screenwriter, director, and husband of Aubrey Plaza, has died by suicide, according to a report from the LA County Medical Examiner's Office over the weekend. The preliminary investigation revealed that the 47-year-old died by hanging at his Los Feliz home in California on January 3. His assistant discovered his body.

Baena started dating Plaza three years before directing her in his 2014 feature debut, Life After Beth, a zombie romantic comedy that received a Grand Jury Prize nomination at the Sundance Film Festival. Over their relationship, they collaborated on five films, including The Little Hours (2017), Spin Me Round (2022), and The End of Love (2012).