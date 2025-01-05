Marco: Unni Mukundan Starrer Breaks Box Office Record, Enters Coveted ₹100 Crore Club In 15 Days

Malayalam film Marco starring Unni Mukundan sprung up a big surprise at box office when it released on December 20, 2024. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film has entered the ₹100 crore club. The makers too shared the news with the fans as well.

Marco enters ₹100 crore club

The Unni Mukundan Malayalam starrer which has gained widespread attention for the most violent film has entered the coveted ₹ 100 crore club just 15 days after its release. Production house Cubes Entertainments took to Instagram to share the poster and wrote in the caption, “Marco storms into ₹100 crore club worldwide”.

Fans took to comment section and showered the film with love and wished for more figures. One user wrote, “Next ₹200 crore loading”. Another user wrote, “Pan Indian superstar”. “Chapter one - Everything he touches is gold “, wrote the third user.

Marco slammed by netizens on social media for too much violence

Amid the box office success of Marco, the film has been slammed by the netizens for unnecessary violence and bloodshed. One user wrote, “A b****y brutal revenge action drama with waferthin plot, bland screenplay, predictable illogical sequences & zero emotional connect. Some of its stylish well-choreographed stunts are the only highlight. Verdict: Mindless Gorefest, strictly not for faint hearted.” Another user wrote, “# Marco : A S***t Show

As a film Viewer, For Me #Marco hits a new low from scene one. Marco’s cruel rampage sets a tone of senseless brutality, drowning viewers in sickening gore, violent nihilism, and no trace of genuine storytelling.”

File photo of Marco featuring Unni Mukundan | Source: Instagram