Indian Squid Game: AI Reimagines Yash, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth As Players In Netflix Show

Indian Squid Game: The frenzy for the Korean show does not seem to die down despite days of release. The second season of the show premiered on December 26 on Netflix and became an overnight sensation. Amid the massive craze for the show, an AI artist Sahid SK took to his Instagram account to share a reimagined version of the show featuring Indian actors.

AI reimagines Squid Games in Indian context

A popular AI artist, Sahid SK took to his Instagram account to share a post featuring Indian actors as players in the Squid Game series. Posted on January 7, the video has garnered over 2 Lakhs likes and around 3.6 million views. The video opens with Thalpathy Vijay and JR NTR as Players 72. It then shows Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty and other industry stalwarts.

The Indian actors are seen in the costumes donned by the players in the show as they are surrounded by the game master. The post also features, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ajith Kumar, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Yash, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Hrithik Roshan, Vikram, Johnny Lever and Vijay Sethupathi. The video caught the attention of Johnny Lever's son who appreciated the artist in the comment section. Several social media users took to the comment section to praise the artist and expressed their desire for a series similar to Squid Game to be made in India.

Big error in Squid Games 2 Episode 7, can you spot?

Days after the release of Squid Games season 2, an X (formerly Twitter) user took to his account to spot a grave error in the making of the episode. While the brief clip can be missed by a layperson, the eagle-eyed fan highlighted that the moment appears at 22 minutes and 39 seconds into the episode. What makes it more interesting is that the moment takes place during the episode's climax, and cannot be missed.