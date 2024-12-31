Mahesh Babu To Join Prabhas's Kalki 2 As Lord Krishna? Nag Ashwin Addresses Fans Demand, Says 'Sequel Will Be A Blockbuster’

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres in the middle of 2024 and became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. With all mega-starrers including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, this sci-fi action movie was in the backdrop of a mythological saga. Since its release, fans have eagerly speculated about a sequel and expressed curiosity about the new leads. Rumours whiff that Nani or Mahesh Babu might be playing Lord Krishna’s character. However, recently, the maker has shed some light on this buzz during a media interaction.

Will Mahesh Babu join the ‘Kalki’ universe as Lord Krishna? Nag Ashwin hinted at posibilities

In a recent media interaction, Nag Ashwin addressed the rumours surrounding Nani, Mahesh Babu, and many other leading names to play a role in the sequel. He clarified that he does not intend to show Lord Krishna’s face in the 'Kalki' universe. However, he mentioned that if the role were to be fully developed in the future, Mahesh Babu would be his choice. "I believe the film would collect huge numbers," Nag said, expressing confidence that casting the 'Guntur Kaaram' actor would make the sequel a blockbuster.

Nag also spoke highly of Mahesh’s performance in Khaleja, where the actor portrayed a character with divine traits. He admired the film's storyline and shared his belief that Mahesh’s acting in Khaleja showcased his ability to convincingly portray mythological characters like Lord Krishna.

Nag has already stated there are no immediate plans to include a fully-fledged role for Lord Krishna in the universe till now. If it happens in the future, the project could bring together an unexpected blend of Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

Before this, fans were also anticipating the return of Deepika’s character in part 2.

Will Deepika Padukone will be in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel?