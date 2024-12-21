Published 22:39 IST, December 21st 2024
Mufasa The Lion King Telugu: Mahesh Babu's Fan Recreate Iconic Simba Scene With A Cat | WATCH
Mufasa The Lion King Telugu: In a viral video a fan can be seen holding up their cat in the air resembling Rafiki holding up Simba in The Lion King.
Mufasa The Lion King Telugu: The Hollywood animated movie has finally hit the theatres and the Telugu version is enjoying its run in the theatres because Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has dubbed the movie. Several hilarious videos from the theatres are going viral on the internet, among which is of a fan who has brought their cat to the theatre. Not just this, the fan is also seen recreating the iconic Simba scene outside the theatre in Vijayawada while waiting in a queue.
Mahesh Babu's fan brings his cat to Mufasa: The Lion King premiere
In the viral video, Mahesh Babu's fans can be seen celebrating the movie by dancing to the music of the recently released movie outside the theatre. Among them is a fan who can be seen holding up their cat in the air resembling Rafiki holding up Simba in The Lion King. “Bezawada mass,” wrote one fan, sharing the video on X. In the comment section, a fan joked, "Creativity lo Telugu Audience>>>>>>Ela vastai ra e idea lu (Telugu audience’s creativity > How do you get such ideas?)”
Mufasa: The Lion King scores good on day 1
Mufasa collected over ₹10 crore on its opening day. English language turned out to be the biggest contributor adding ₹4 crore to its biz, followed by ₹3 crore in Hindi, ₹2 crore in Telugu and ₹1 crore in Tamil. Given the popularity of the franchise, the makers roped in popular movie stars to dub for Mufasa in various languages. Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the Telugu version of the film in an attempt to boost its collections down South.
In the list of biggest live-action openers in India, Mufasa: The Lion King grabs the second spot. The 1st spot is grabbed by the 2019 release The Lion King, which collected over ₹11 crore on day 1 and went to mint over ₹158 crore in its lifetime run. Separately, Mufasa: The Lion King is the second-highest Hollywood opener in India after Deadpool & Wolverine.
