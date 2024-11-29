Pushpa 2 Advanced Bookings Begin For 40 Shows Across 4 Indian States, Kerala Dominates Pre-Sales

Pushpa 2 Advanced Bookings: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. A sequel to the 2021 actioner, pre-sales for the movie have begun in select sectors. However, full-fledged bookings for the same are expected to begin on November 30. Pushpa 2 will hit the big screens on December 6 with a few premiere shows on December 5.

Pushpa 2 advanced bookings begin with Kerala establishing dominance

Pushpa 2 advanced bookings have begun in four Indian states on November 29. The sales have begun in Delhi UT, Gujarat, Punjab and Kerala. However, the sales are currently available only for 40 shows, as per reports.

Allu Arjun's unique avatar for Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

As of Friday morning, Kerala contributed most to the pre-sales tickets of Pushpa 2. 60% of advanced bookings for day 1 came from the state. Malayalam film actor Faahadh Faasil essays the main antagonist in the Pushpa franchise which can be attributed as the reason behind the film's massive fandom in Kerala. Delhi and neighbouring areas have contributed 30% of the advanced sales. The numbers are expected to skyrocket after the full-fledged opening of advanced tickets.

Pushpa 2 gains impressive numbers in overseas collection

Pushpa 2 has registered an overwhelming in overseas collection. The Allu Arjun starrer has raked in $1.80+ million in North America, including $1.6+ million for the premiere alone, as per Sacnilk. In the UK, the actioner has scored $230K+ advance sales, around $80K+ in the Gulf countries and over $215K in Australia and other foreign markets. The film is expected to earn $3+ million opening in North America alone.

