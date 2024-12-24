Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: House Vandalism To Police Summon, An Eventful 10-Days For Allu Arjun Since Arrest And Bail

Allu Arjun is expected to appear before the police for questioning in stampede case on Dec 24 | Image: AP

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday, December 24 in relation to the Sandhya Theatre stampede case that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her 8-year-old son grievously injured. The actor was arrested from his residence on December 13. However, he was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court and was released a day later. As per reports, police authorities are likely to move to the Supreme Court to revoke his bail plea.

Allu Arjun greets his fans in Hyderabad on December 13 | Image: AP

Allu Arjun's homecoming celebration invites trolling

After his release from jail, a carnival-like atmosphere prevailed at Allu Arjun's Hyderabad residence with Tollywood celebs like Vijay and Anand Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and many more greeting the Pushpa 2. However, social media users slammed Allu Arjun and his family for their celebrations as the 8-year-old battled for his life.

Allu Arjun's first statement since jail release

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a post in which he expressed concern over the health of the child injured in the stampede case. “I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time." he wrote.

Allu Arjun's father visits Pushpa 2 stampede victim in hospital

On December 18, Allu Arjun's father, film producer Allu Aravind visited the boy who got injured during the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede incident. He shared with the media that the boy is recovering slowly. "We are ready to support in any way we can to help him recover. I am thankful that the government has also stepped forward to help him reach normalcy," he added.

Stampede case raised in Telangana Assembly

Allu Arjun's involvement in the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident was a topic of discussion at the Telangana Assembly on Saturday, December 21. The issue was raised by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, prompting heavy criticism from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the Pushpa 2 star.

Reddy said the theatre management submitted a letter to the police on December 2 seeking security for the visit of top actors and others on December 4. However, the police rejected the application, citing difficulties in crowd management and the fact that the theatre had only one entry and exit.

Allu Arjun denies Telangana CM's comments

Hours after Reddy slammed Allu Arjun for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds at the theatre, without referring to anyone, the Pushpa 2 star refuted the allegations and said it was not a procession or a roadshow. "There is a lot of misinformation that I behaved in a particular way (irresponsibly). These allegations are wrong. It’s humiliating and a character assassination. There is a lot of misinformation going on, a lot of false allegations, especially character assassination," he told reporters in a hurriedly held press conference on December 21.

Allu Arjun makes an appeal to his fans

On December 22, Allu Arjun appealed to his fans to not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour, both online and offline, amid fresh allegations against him in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Allu Arjun shared a word of caution for his fans on social media. "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline," he said in a statement posted on X.

"Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans not to engage with such posts," the actor further said in the post.

Allu Arjun's house vandalised

A group of persons, claiming to be members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee, on December 22, vandalised flower pots and other things at Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad. The protesters were taken away by the police. A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying. Allu Arjun was not at his home when the incident took place.

CM Revanth Reddy condemns vandalism at Allu Arjun's residence

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condemned the attack at Allu Arjun's residence and directed the state Director General of Police and the city police commissioner to be tough in maintaining law and order. A case was registered against the six and a few others who were involved in the vandalism.

Police release video from Sandhya Theatre

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand showed a video, made by police, on the situation that prevailed when the stampede occurred at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The video was made by collating footage, including from news channels and cell phone clips. It suggests the actor remained in the theatre till midnight. The same clip was posted by the police on X, with the caption, "Judge for yourself."

Vandals get bail, security for Allu Arjun stepped up

On December 23, a Hyderabad court granted bail to six people, who were arrested for allegedly vandalising the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun. The police beefed up security at the actor's house in Hyderabad, a day after the incident.

Allu Arjun summoned for questioning