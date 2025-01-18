Sankranthiki Vasthunam Success Bash: Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar Join Venkatesh Daggubati To Celebrate The Milestone

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Success Bash: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been enjoying the reception in the theatres. The movie clashed with several Tamil and Telugu releases on January 14, Pongal, but still managed to leave an impact at the box office. It opened at ₹23 crore in India and in four days, the movie has minted ₹75.50 crore at the box office. Seeing the trend, the movie is likely to near ₹100 crore mark in the opening week. Owing to the movie's success, the lead cast and crew came together to celebrate the achievement. They were joined by Mahesh Babu, who is currently home (Hyderabad).

Sankranthiki Vasthunam's success bash with Venkatesh Daggubati and Mahesh Babu

Sri Venkateshwara Creations, the production house, took to X to share photos from the last night's celebrations. In the series of photos, the two stalwarts of the Telugu film industry can be seen enjoying a successful bash. The party also had Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar. Other than them, we can see producer Dil Raju, Meenakshi Chaudhary, director Anil Ravipudi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the frame.

(The cast of Sankranthiki Vasthunam with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar | Image: X)

“A blockbuster reunion of CHINNODU - PEDDODU! From appreciating to celebrating #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam together. Candid moments of Superstar Mahesh Babu with the team of #SankranthikiVasthunam from the success party," read the caption.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action comedy drama helmed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie follows Yadagari Damodara Raju "Y.D. Raju", a former DCP, who gets a call from his ex-girlfriend Meenakshi, an IPS officer, to find Satya Akella, the CEO of a global multinational company, kidnapped by a gang from the farmhouse of C.M Kesava. Raju accepts the mission and sets out with Meenakshi to find Satya, but things take a turn when Raju's wife Bhagyalakshmi "Bhagyam" also accompanies them as she is scared that Raju would leave her for Meenakshi, thus setting a turn of comical and action events.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam box office collection day 4