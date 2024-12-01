Sobhita Dhulipala Is Happiest Bride-to-be At Ratha Sthapanam, Mangalasnanam Ceremonies | New Photos

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya kicked off their pre-wedding festivities on November 29 with the Pelli Raata ceremony, followed by Ratha Sthapanam and Mangalasnanam. While a few photos from the ceremony went viral on the internet, the actress now has a series of photos offering a closer look at the traditional rituals. Sobhita and Chaitanya are following traditional rituals to honour their Telugu Brahmin roots and these two ceremonies hold great cultural significance ahead of the wedding ceremony.

Inside Sobhita Dhulipala's Ratha Sthapanam and Mangalasnanam

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sobhita skipped Pelli Raata ceremony photos and shared only Ratha Sthapanam and Mangalasnanam's photos as both the ceremonies involved her family members. For Mangalasnanam, the PS2 actress adorned a yellow saree accessorised with traditional gold jewellery. She has shared candid moments from her pre-wedding ceremonies. In one photo, she is being showered with flowers and water, while in another adorning orange saree, she is tying a knot to a trunk.

<i>(A collage of photos from her pre-wedding ceremonies | Image: Instagram)</i>

The album also included a family photo featuring Sobhita, her parents, sisters, and brother-in-law, who were grinning as they posed for the camera. She simply captioned the photos as "Raata sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam," followed by a sun emoticon.

<i>(A photo of Sobhita Dhulipala with family | Image: Instagram)</i>

Industry friends send best wishes

Soon after she shared the post, Dia Mirza, who has worked with Sobhita in Made In Heaven wrote, "Soooo lovely". Stylist Ami Patel showered her with love by sharing heart emoticons. Trinetra wrote, " So beautiful," followed by heart emoticons.

All about Sobhit Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's Pelli Raata ceremony

As per a report in IANS, a source who attended the ceremony said Sobhita's pre-wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi.” The viral video that showed the actress adorning red ensemble sitting with Chaitanya was from the Pelli Raata ceremony. “They also had a Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles. Later, Naga Chaitanya and his family also joined for lunch," a source told IANS.

For the ceremony, she wore a red saree accessorised with a choker and a maang tikka.

<i>(A screenggrab from the video | Image: Instagram)</i>

Earlier, Sobhita had also shared pictures from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony.