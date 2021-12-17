Breaking News Live: US Report Exposes Pakistan, States It Failed To Counter Terrorism

Quick links:
Centre filed an affidavit before the Delhi High Court that the right to privacy also includes the "right to be forgotten". This came on a plea filed by two businessmen who sought a direction for the removal of online news articles, case details and judgment regarding a criminal case. While they were booked and arrested in an alleged conspiracy and forgery case for using forged documents for illegal clearance of cargo planes, they were discharged by the court in the case in December 2016. They contended that the online material is hampering their career growth.
The Union government, via the affidavit, affirmed, "The Government of India understanding the need to protect its citizens and their privacy has brought out the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019. This Bill contains provisions related to the doctrine of 'right to be forgotten". Referring to the verdicts delivered by the Orrisa High Court and Karnataka High Court, it mentioned that the courts have also accepted that the right to be forgotten is an essential component of the right to privacy.
Taking to Facebook, the Prime Minister of Bhutan's office shared, "Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. PMO India
HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during the pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person."
Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.
Earlier, PM Modi had held a meeting with the MPs of northeastern and southern states.
Terrorist groups targeting India continued to operate from Pakistan and Islamabad did not take action against other known terrorists, including JeM founder and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and the 2008 Mumbai attack project manager Sajid Mir, who are free in that country, according to the latest report on terrorism by the US State Department.
Groups targeting Afghanistan including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated Haqqani network (HQN), as well as groups targeting India, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its affiliated front organisations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continued to operate from Pakistani territory, according to the report.
"No person has died due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh," State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh told Legislative Council in response to a question by Congress MLC Deepak Singh.
"We arrested a gang of five men that were allegedly involved in impersonating candidates and appearing in their places for different govt recruitment examinations. Mobile phones & 70 admit cards recovered," Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Noida told ANI.
"Each candidate was charged around Rs 6 to 7 lakh by the gang with a promise that they would clear the exams on behalf of them. The mastermind of the gang is still on the run," he added.
Farmers restart cultivation on the land between India's border fencing and zero line of the Int'l border after 20 yrs We had to stop cultivation under the terror of Pakistan firing. Govt encouraged us to cultivate fields under BSF security: Rajinder Mathur, a Jammu and Kashmir local said to ANI.
Kathua, J&K: Farmers restart cultivation on the land between India's border fencing and zero line of the Int'l border after 20 yrs
We had to stop cultivation under the terror of Pakistan firing. Govt encouraged us to cultivate fields under BSF security: Rajinder Mathur, a local pic.twitter.com/wxQR0692js
In a setback for Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that his behaviour had pained everyone. Reacting to the controversial incident where the MoS was seen losing his temper and hurling abuses at a journalist, Soren said that it unpleasant to watch.
Speaking to the media after the first day of the winter session of Jharkhand’s Assembly, Soren said, “The minister should be asked what is his morality. Even the Prime Minister should be asked in such a situation who should take the decision. Ministers are saying that the matter is ‘sub judice’, then they should also clarify if the suspension of the union minister for such behaviour should also be decided by a court or the government. His behaviour is well-known.”
Furthermore, Soren said that the ultimate decision would be of the BJP. “We all are pained by the behaviour of the minister. But ultimately a decision on his continuing in the chair would have to be taken by the BJP,” said Soren.
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi hits out at Congress MLA's outrageous remark trivialising and mocking rape. "Due to these leaders, girls are getting threats and crimes are increasing."
Ratlam Police on Thursday lodged an FIR against a person for allegedly making objectionable remarks over the death of late CDS Gen Rawat under IPC sections 153 (B) (imputations prejudicial to national integration) & 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).
"...There's a saying- When rape is inevitable, lie down & enjoy," ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said to Speaker Kageri, in response to MLAs request for extending question hour, he said that he couldn't extend the duration & legislators should 'enjoy the situation'.
Watch the video:
"...There's a saying: When rape is inevitable, lie down&enjoy," ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said when Speaker Kageri, in response to MLAs request for extending question hour, said he couldn't& legislators should 'enjoy the situation'
"I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"
"I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about "Rape!" My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"
Punjab government-appointed Sidharth Chattopadhyaya as director-general of police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota.
"A video surfaced on social media in which 3 boys accused of molestation by a woman were tied to a tree and beaten up by the villagers for hours. Two separate cases of molestation and assault registered by the woman and the boys respectively: Akhilesh Bhadauria, SP City, Moradabad"
Outrage over Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's shocking remark on rape grows, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma says "it is extremely sad that we still have public representatives with horrible mindset towards women."
"It's really disgusting. If they sit in assemblies and speak like this how they must be behaving with women in their lives?" she added.
Continuing the war of words ahead of Punjab Polls, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal a 'big fraud'. Speaking from the Raikot constituency of Ludhiana on Thursday, Sidhu also targeted the opposition and added it does not have any agenda. Attacking Arvind Kejriwal, Navjot Sidhu also added that he only knows how to make false promises but doesn't know how to implement them.
Sidhu's attack on Arvind Kejriwal:
“Kejriwal is a liar, a fraud. He is promising an airport to people but we have already started work on Halwara airport in Ludhiana. In the last election in 2017, AAP was singing ‘Kejriwal Kejriwal saara Punjab tere naal..' they created hype as if they will win more than a hundred seats and then the jhaadu (broom) scattered with merely 20 seats.” added Navjot Sidhu.
Kolkata civic polls: BJP to approach division bench of Calcutta HC seeking deployment of Central forces.
Kerala Police have reportedly begun an extensive investigation in the murder case of RSS worker Sanjith in Palakkad. The probe team on Thursday raided 5 SDPl/Popular Front offices in the Palakkad district. The police raided SDPl-Popular Front offices in Nenmara, Cherpulassery, Shornur, Puthunagaram and Athikkode region.
Sanjith, RSS Thenari constituency Pramukh was slain by a group of men of which three have been arrested. The accused have active links with SDPI offices in the region where the raids were held. The police team took into custody various books and pamphlets kept in the offices. So far, the police have arrested only three accused in the Sajith murder case. Abdul Salam, a resident of Nenmara, Jafar, a resident of Kozhinjampara, who was directly involved in the murder, and Nisar, a resident of Ottapalam, who helped the accused to escape, was arrested. Five people are yet to be found, including three who were directly involved in the crime.
At least fourteen Republican members of Congress have written to the newly appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal congratulating him on becoming new head of the social media giant and urging him not to allow Twitter to turn to a conduit for the Chinese “malign propaganda,” US Foreign Affairs Committee stated in a press release on Dec. 16. Twitter, they asserted, is an unparalleled platform to share ideas, spread information, and give everyone a voice. But sometimes, it can also mislead and amplify the adversaries’ propaganda.
It then alleged that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been using Twitter—a platform that is blocked in the People’s Republic of China, for pushing anti-democracy agenda, and for suppression of human rights and freedom of speech.
In a joint letter to the social media giant, the members of the Congress wrote: “Today, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using Twitter - a platform that is blocked in China - to spread its disinformation on the peaceful pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the origins of COVID, the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang, and disappearance of athletes, around the world.”
In a major revelation of Pakistan's intention and its dual policy on terrorism, a new US report said Islamabad has failed to take adequate steps to counter-terrorism and prosecute terrorists. According to the analysis report published by the US Department of State, several UN- and US-designated terrorist groups that focus on attacks outside the country continued to operate from Pakistani soil. The report highlighted Islamabad proffered safe heaven for major terror outfits including, the Haqqani Network, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The US analysis report noted that the Pakistan government and military did not act consistently to dismantle certain terrorist groups. The government also failed to prosecute terrorists including, masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) founder Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) Sajid Mir.
US Department of State has outlined the report and findings on terrorism in 2020 here.
Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar passed a sexist comment in the Assembly on Wednesday, saying that "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly.
In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone. Telling members to decide on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."
Replying to the Speaker, the Congress leader stood up and said, "There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."
In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the government assigns high priority to smooth travel abroad of Indian nationals and noted that quarantine stipulations, as well as entry conditions of other nations, have emerged as obstacles in that regard.
"Recognising the necessity of facilitating travel especially of workers, professionals, students, business people, tourists and those with families abroad has been a focal point of our diplomacy in recent months," he said.
A significant aspect of that pertains to vaccination status and recognition, he added.
As of December 13, 2021, a total of 113 countries accept India’s vaccination certificate, the minister said.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "The biggest superstition of this century is socialism and it has many imposter brands. This includes dynastic socialism, mafia socialism, socialism that fuels unrest, socialism that fuels riots and socialism that fuels terrorism. The people of the state have also begun to understand from these imposter brands that socialism is a red alert."
He added, "We have said from the beginning- this country neither needs communism nor socialism. This country only wants Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya implies the one which is everlasting, universal and eternal. We have implemented what we had promised. Our work shows whether we are against the poor or for their interests. Why didn't 45 lakh houses for the poor were not constructed during the Samajwadi Party tenure?"
आज विधान सभा में...
In a major jolt for China and its alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups, the Biden administration has imposed new sanctions on Chinese firms. According to the Joe Biden administration, several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities purchase equipment from US-based firms and then use it against the minority communities in China. With the latest sanctions, the United States Commerce Department said it will bar US companies from selling equipment to the entities without a licence. The Commerce Department claimed the sanctions will affect China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that use advanced biotechnology to suppress minorities. According to the department, these research institutes supply equipment to the Chinese military.
"The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC (People's Republic of China) is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups," AP quoted the statement of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Revealing the current situation of Pakistan, former chairman of Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday acknowledged that the country is bankrupt and asked the countrymen to accept the reality. While addressing a seminar at Hamdard University in Karachi, Zaidi highlighted the current situation of Pakistan and said, "It is better to recognise the reality than living in an illusion."
Zaidi, who made the country and the whole world familiar with the current situation, was chairman of the apex tax authority from 10th May 2019 to 6th January 2020. During his speech, Zaidi said that he had not yet fully understood the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and demanded transparency in the most touted project.
The whole truth told by the Ex Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi, who was once an insider.
To mark the 10th death anniversary of Kim Jong-II, North Korea has barred citizens from showing any signs of happiness for the coming 11 days. Beginning from December 17, citizens have been ordered not to engage in alcohol consumption, laughing or workout to commemorate the late leader's death. Particularly on Friday, North Koreans have also been directed not to venture for grocery shopping, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.
Speaking to the US-run outlet under conditions of anonymity, a resident from North Korea northeastern border city of Sinuiju told RFA that during the national mourning period citizens "must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities." Additionally, North Korean authorities have also tasked a special squad of police officers to ensure citizens comply with the somber rules sufficiently. The stringent rules come as North Korea will observe 10 days of national mourning for the passing away of Kim Jong-II.
The tri-services inquiry set up by the Defence Ministry to probe the reasons behind the chopper crash, wherein Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 13 others lost their lives, is expected to complete its proceedings within the next two weeks, sources informed Republic on Thursday. As part of the said inquiry headed by Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, statements of witnesses, which include the on-ground people near the crash site in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, are being recorded.
The tri-services inquiry is taking into consideration all aspects, including possible human error. The black box, comprising the flight data recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force, which was recovered from the crash site, is also being checked.
Months ahead of the Assembly election, PM Modi will meet nearly 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast at his official residence in the national capital on Friday. This comes after his key visit to Varanasi where he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and chaired a conclave of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states. Sources mentioned that this shall be his 4th such meeting during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament having already met parliamentarians from all north-eastern states, southern states and Madhya Pradesh.
Sources indicated that these meetings have been informal where the PM urged party MPs to increase their engagement with people beyond political activities and shun VIP culture. He is likely to meet the remaining BJP parliamentarians from the state in another meeting. In the last few weeks, PM Modi has regularly visited the state for inaugurating or laying the foundation stone for multiple projects and highlighted the achievements of the Centre as well as the Yogi Adityanath-led government.