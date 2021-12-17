Breaking News Live: US Report Exposes Pakistan, States It Failed To Counter Terrorism

Centre filed an affidavit before the Delhi High Court that the right to privacy also includes the "right to be forgotten". This came on a plea filed by two businessmen who sought a direction for the removal of online news articles, case details and judgment regarding a criminal case. While they were booked and arrested in an alleged conspiracy and forgery case for using forged documents for illegal clearance of cargo planes, they were discharged by the court in the case in December 2016. They contended that the online material is hampering their career growth.

The Union government, via the affidavit, affirmed, "The Government of India understanding the need to protect its citizens and their privacy has brought out the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019. This Bill contains provisions related to the doctrine of 'right to be forgotten". Referring to the verdicts delivered by the Orrisa High Court and Karnataka High Court, it mentioned that the courts have also accepted that the right to be forgotten is an essential component of the right to privacy.