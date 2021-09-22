PM Narendra Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Enroute US; Multiple Engagements Lined Up

Quick links:
Image: ANI/AP
PM Modi's non-stop flight to the US flew over Pakistan's airspace to avoid Afghanistan. After the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan's airspace was closed for any commercial use. Sources told ANI that Islamabad which had previously denied permission to PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace gave a nod this time.
Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Foreign Ministers meeting was cancelled due to ill manoeuvres of Pakistan. This meeting was due on September 25 on the sidelines of the UNGA meet. As per sources, Pakistan wanted the Taliban to represent Afghanistan, a request that was declined by all other participants.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi departs from New Delhi for a 3-day visit to US to attend the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, hold bilateral meetings, and address United Nations General Assembly pic.twitter.com/hxNeQEKMH1— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021
Just before departing for the US, PM Modi issued a statement detailing the engagements during his three-day visit. He affirmed, "My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia - and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues".
Will also participate in the Quad with President @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. We will take stock of outcomes of Summit in March. I will also address UNGA focusing on the global challenges. https://t.co/FcuhlJbeSl— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021
PM Modi is embarking on a visit to the US from September 22-25 where he has a range of high-profile engagements lined up. This will be his second foreign visit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other senior officials such as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Here is a list of PM Modi's key engagements in the US:
To begin with, he will participate in the Global COVID-19 summit on September 22 which will be hosted by US president Joe Biden. This summit aims at global leaders, NGOs, philanthropists, and industry aligning on a common vision to defeat COVID-19 together.
The PM shall hold separate bilateral meetings with Japan PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison. He is also likely to meet select CEOs of leading US companies. On September 23, Biden will host the Quad leaders for dinner.
PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with Joe Biden after the latter took over as the US president on September 24. The two leaders will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on issues of mutual interest such as the need to stem terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan. He would also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two nations particularly in the area of science and technology.
On September 24 itself, he will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit along with Joe Biden, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. India, Australia, the US and Japan have formed the 'Quad' coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.
He will reach New York from Washington to address the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25. While this year's theme is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations', the PM will raise issues such as cross-border terrorism during his address.