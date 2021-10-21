Republic Top 10 Headlines: Ananya Panday At NCB Office; India Hailed For Vaccine Milestone

In Aryan Khan Case, 2 Bollywood Names, 4 Places & Aryan-Ananya Chats In NCB Radar: Sources

In a major development, two more Bollywood names are under the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) scanner, sources told Republic Media Network. The anti-drug agency will also go through the WhatsApp chats of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and other stars, sources added. This comes on a day that NCB sleuths visited the house of Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday and issued her summons, and also visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat to collect some documents.

NCB Raids Bollywood Actor Ananya Panday's Bandra Residence, Summons Issued

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted raids at a Bollywood actor Ananya Panday residence in Mumbai's Bandra area as the investigation continues in the drugs case. According to sources, the raid took at the actor's Pali Hill residence in Bandra. The anti-drug agency has widened its investigation and is carrying out the probe with more scrutiny after it recently busted a high-profile cruise party in Mumbai.

SC 'not Averse' To Farmers' Protests Amid Pending Legal Challenge; Against Road Blockade

On Thursday, the Supreme Court asked the farmers' unions to file their reply in 3 weeks' time to a Noida resident's plea seeking an end to the road blockade. An SC bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a plea which complained that she took two hours to reach her workplace in Delhi instead of 20 minutes due to the road blockade. She argued before the court that the roads were not cleared despite various directions passed by the SC.

Bhupesh Baghel Warns Congress Of 'dire Consequences' If Forced To Resign: Sources

In the latest political churn in Chhattisgarh, Republic TV has learnt from sources that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has turned rebel, and has refused to attend the meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital today. Baghel has reportedly threatened the Congress high command of 'dire consequences,' if he was forcibly made to resign from his post. He has put his foot down when it comes to the 2.5-year sharing pact with state Health Minister TS Singh Deo and has ruled out the possibility of his resignation.

Top Vaccine Makers Hail India Achieving 100 Cr COVID Jabs Milestone; Laud Unified Efforts

As the COVID-19 doses administered in India surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday, India's top vaccine makers lauded this remarkable achievement. Lauding the "exemplary leadership" of PM Modi, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla also hailed the efforts of all Ministries and healthcare workers for their relentless work during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech co-founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella thanked several stakeholders such as the Prime Minister's Office, the Health Ministry and the ICMR for Covaxin's contribution to India's vaccination drive.

India Outperforms Top Nations In COVID-19 Vaccination: 28.2 Cr People Fully Inoculated

Clocking a billion COVID vaccine doses on Thursday, India races ahead of the other nations to innoculate its entire eligible population against COVID-19. As per ourworldindata, India has now clocked the highest number vaccine doses administered in the world with 1,00,06,44,700 doses of which 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses. India aims to innoculate its entire adult population by December 2021.

UK Opposition Leader Demands Boris Govt To Sanction Telegram For 'harbouring Extremists'

United Kingdom's Labour Party lawmaker Keir Starmer slammed messaging app Telegram for "harbouring extremists" and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take tough measures against the online platform. Starmer suggested that online platforms be sanctioned for distributing content that promotes extremism, violence, and racial hatred, reported news agency Sputnik. The Opposition leader also chastised the ruling government for not penalizing platforms that "fail to crack down on extremism." Telegram has facilitated and promoted a terrorist-supporting subculture so a tough sanction against the platform is the need of the hour, stated Starmer.

US: New York Sees Surge In Cases Of Rare Rat-spread Leptospirosis Disease

A rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease spread by rats has been identified in New York which infected an unusually high number of people in the city. According to a report released by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the city has recorded 14 cases of leptospirosis with one confirmed death, as of September, according to Fox News. The report said the number was higher than any previous year's total recorded to the city's health department.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Ex-wife Slams His Weak Leadership Amid Tiff With Army Chief Bajwa

Reham Khan took to Twitter to take another dig at her ex-husband and current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, indirectly calling him a "soft man". She said, "Empires crumble when there is weak leadership. Soft men who can’t make hard decisions destroy sovereignty."

Bangladesh Violence: ISKCON To Carry Out Global Protests On October 23, Demands Justice

After a series of violent incidents and attacks on Hindu temples and minorities in Bangladesh, ISKCON has decided to go on a global protest against such atrocities on October 23, Saturday. Confirming the same, ISKCON in charge and spokesperson Radharamn Das said that the protest will be carried out in a peaceful manner across 150 countries on Saturday. Also, prayers will be held as a part of the protest.

North Korea Missile Test: Pyongyang Says US, UNSC 'tampering With Dangerous Time Bomb'

Following an emergency meeting over North Korea’s recent ballistic missile test, Pyongyang said that the US and the UNSC were “tampering with a dangerous time bomb”. North Korea successfully tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SBLM) on Tuesday. According to KCNA, the missile had “advanced control guidance technologies” which could make it challenging to track.

