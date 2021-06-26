Republic Top 10 Headlines: BJP Workers Stage Protest; Farmer Unions Gherao Call & More

Mumbai: BJP Workers Stage Protest Seeking Restoration Of OBC Quota, Detained

The BJP launched an agitation in support of the OBC reservation in Mumbai's Mulund area. The BJP's Maharashtra unit on Thursday had announced that it will hold 'chakka jam' protest at 1,000 places across the state over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's alleged failure in protecting the political reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC). The police have detained many BJP workers across Maharashtra.

Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Summoned By ED After Arrest Of Two Aides In PMLA Case

Lawyers of ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reach Enforcement Directorate office with an application, seeking some other date for his appearance before the agency. "We've given the letter to ED&asked them to furnish documents based on which we're to be questioned as we don't have any knowledge about the line of investigation. So we're unable to appear for questioning. Now ED has to take a call on it," said Deshmukh's lawyer Jaywant Patil.

Dissenting Punjab MLAs Meet Rahul Gandhi; Claim Congress Govt In 'lockdown' For Last 4 Yrs

Amid the infighting in the Punjab Congress, dissenting MLAs met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday. According to sources, the detractors said that the Congress-led Punjab government had been under 'lockdown' for the last 4 years, raising questions over Captain Amarinder Singh's governance. The MLAs also demanded that Punjab CM fulfill the promises made in 2017 so that they can face the people of their respective constituencies.

Haryana's Anil Vij Says Farmer Unions Gherao Call Aims At 'keeping Their Agitation Alive'

As farmer unions set out to march to the Raj Bhawans' to submit memorandum against the three farm laws, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that they (farmers) are 'disappointed' as they have been sitting at the borders of the national capital for eight months now. He added that in order to maintain their agitation, their leaders create a new agenda everyday.

PM Modi Reviews Ayodhya Vision Document, Affirms 'human Ethos Must Match Futuristic Infra'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a key meeting and discussed the Ayodhya development project. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with two deputy Chief Ministers the state and other top officials was also present to review a development vision document.

Omar Abdullah Says 'Statehood First, Then Polls'; Adds 'will Fight For Art 370 For 70 Yrs'

Amid alleged cracks in the Gupkar alliance, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, said that the meeting with PM Modi in Delhi was a good first step and parties put up their state of affairs. Clarifying NC's stance on restoring Article 370, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar that their fight for restoration will continue whether it takes 70 weeks or 70 years. Abdullah also stated that they differed from Centre's timeline, demanding delimitation, statehood and then polls.

NIA Files Chargesheet Against 7 TuM Terrorists; Plot To Attack Religious Sites Exposed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the 7 arrested Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorists in the Mendhar arms smuggling case. In the exclusive details accessed by Republic TV, Pakistan's plot to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as well as its conspiracy to attack religious sites in the country has been unearthed.

Farmer Unions Issue Nationwide Gherao Call; Head To Raj Bhavans' To Submit Memorandum

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions has decided to stage demonstrations across Raj Bhawans across the country on Saturday. The protest call by the farmer unions has been given to mark seven months since they started their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws on Delhi's borders. Earlier on Friday, the farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh conducted a tractor rally.

Assam Exempts Fully Vaccinated Travellers From COVID Testing At Airports, Rail Stations

Easing travelling to Assam, the state government on Saturday, announced that those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports or railway stations in the state. The travellers from outside Assam must only produce a valid certificate depicting the fully vaccinated status to enter the status. Assam has 29,804 active COVID cases, 4,62,307 recovered cases and 4370 deaths.

'Drugs Bring Darkness & Destruction': PM Modi On International Day Against Drug Abuse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commemorated the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, calling for the realization of the objective of a drug-free India, adding that narcotics bring "darkness, damage, and devastation." PM Modi reminded the youth that "addiction is neither cool nor a style statement." He also lauded people who are working at the "grassroots" to eliminate the menace of drugs from society.

