Republic Top 10 Headlines: Choksi's Brother In Dominica; Nadella Wishes Happy Pride & More

Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad District Administration Mandates Vaccination For All Employees

As the country is currently spearheading one of the world's largest vaccination drive, UP's Firozabad district administration has issued an order that states government employees will not receive their salaries unless they are vaccinated. This decision comes in a bid to encourage COVID vaccination. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also said that his government is eyeing a mammoth target of vaccinating over 90 lakh to 1 crore people in the month of June.

Stalin Sends A Reminder To PM Modi On Chengalpattu Vaccine Plant, Highlights The Urgency

Nearly two days after signaling shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Tuesday wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting him to reopen the Chengalpattu plant for Vaccine production. The Chief Minister had written a similar letter last week for the production of COVID-19 vaccine at a HLL Biotech facility near Chennai.

Hyderabad: 13-yr-old Girl Creates World Record By Breaking 84 Ceramic Tiles In 84 Seconds

A 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad entered the books of world records by breaking 84 ceramic tiles in 84 seconds on May 31. Karate black belt holder Gana Santoshinee Reddy set the record in 84 seconds to mark the 84th month of formation day of Telangana on June 2. Santhoshinee has many records to her name, including the world record for the highest number of head rotations from side to side.

Piyush Goyal Directs Industry Association To Prepare Protocol Checklist For 3rd COVID Wave

Industry associations have been directed to develop a complete checklist for a possible third COVID wave to cope with the situation by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He also advised them to assist children who had been affected by the virus. On June 1, the minister met with business organisations to assess their readiness to tackle current and future problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Journalist Deletes Racist Tweet On India; Economist Sanjeev Sanyal Calls Him Out

Indian Economist Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday called out the blatant racism spewed by Washington Post journalist Dave Weigel against India in a recent post on his Twitter. In the now-deleted tweet, Dave Weigel who covers politics for the publication claimed to have gotten two scam calls recently, saying that he was 'happy' to see 'Indians back in office' after the gradual decline of COVID-19 cases in the country.

COVID-19: WHO Declares Only One Strain Of B.1.617 'of Concern' As Other Two Downgrade

The World Health Organization (WHO) on June 1 said that only one strain of the COVID-19 Delta variant that was first detected in India was considered to be “of concern” as the other two strains have been downgraded. The B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus that was first discovered in India has been determined to drive the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Wishes Happy Pride 2021, Shares Inspiring Stories Of Employees

‘Pride’ started since Black and Latinx transgender community stood up against injustice at Stonewall, New York in 1969. On Wednesday, as the world celebrated inclusivity during the pride month of June marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft pledged to end systemic racism and be a driver of non-discrimination policies that bring equality at the workplace for the people of different sexual orientation from the LGBTQI+ communities.

Pakistan To Produce Chinese COVID Vaccine As 'PakVac'; Says It Was Not An Easy Task

Pakistan has launched a Coronavirus vaccine named 'PakVac' which will be manufactured in Pakistan. The vaccine is made with the assistance of the all-weather ally China to an extent that it is said to be a localised version of China's CanSinoBio vaccine. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan expressed happiness over the launch and said Pakistan will soon be able to start the production of the vaccine.

Mehul Choksi's Brother Chetan Is In Dominica, Confirms Lawyer; Rejects 'bribery' Charge

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV ahead of the hearing in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on Wednesday, advocate Vijay Aggarwal admitted that his client Mehul Choksi's brother Chetan is in Dominica. As per Caribbean news outlet Associate Times, Chetan Chinubhai Choksi asked Dominica's Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton to issue statements in the favour of his brother in lieu of the 2,00,000 dollars token amount and funding for the upcoming general election.

BJP Leader Alleges Twitter Is Restricting Her Account; 'Not A Single Follower In 5 Months'

BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Wednesday complained that Twitter has resorted to restricting her account. Sharma's statement comes amid the Centre's new IT rules that have come into effect. Twitter India too has been involved in a row as the face-off between the Centre and the social media giant continues. Meanwhile, the BJP leader has slammed Twitter and revealed that the website is curbing her account by restricting followers.

