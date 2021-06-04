Republic Top 10 Headlines: Delhi HC Fines Juhi Chawla, GOI Declares State Mourning & More

CoWIN Portal Is Now Available In Hindi & 10 Regional Languages Including Punjabi, Marathi

The Union Ministry of Health on Friday informed that the CoWIN portal has now been made available in Hindi and 10 regional languages. These regional languages include Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Odia apart from English. The Health Minister in a statement had said that these decisions were announced at the 26th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, chaired by Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Monday.

Anerood Jugnauth Dies: GoI Declares State Mourning; PM Modi Dials Mauritius Counterpart

As Sir Anerood Jugnauth, who was the former president and prime minister of Mauritius passed away, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday informed that the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on Saturday throughout the country. Besides this, PM Modi on Friday dialled his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to convey condolences on the demise of Anerood Jugnauth.

Serum Institute Gets Nod To Manufacture Russia's Sputnik V In Pune; DCGI Sets 4 Conditions

In yet another boost to India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine in India. While the Pune-based makers have received the DCGI nod to manufacture Sputnik V, the Indian regulatory body has set 4 conditions for the same.

PETA Says Amul 'should Stop Fearmongering & Stick Up For Farmers' By Supporting Vegan Milk

The ongoing dispute between People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in India (PETA India) and Amul intensified on Friday as the former called on the Indian dairy giant to stop attacking plant milk by fearmongering and spreading fake stories, even as the nutritional benefits of plant-based milk do indeed remain a subject of debate irrespective of Amul's claims.

Juhi Chawla's Suit Termed 'publicity Stunt' By Delhi HC; Dismissed With Rs 20 Lakh Fine

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the suit filed by Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla against the implementation of 5G networks in India. A single-judge bench of Justice J R Midha not only turned down the suit but also imposed a cost of Rs 20 lakhs on Chawla. The court also remarked that the suit was only filed for "gaining publicity" and that Chawla has "no knowledge" of the averments made in the Plaint. Noting discrepancies in the suit, the bench said, "No case made out for leave to institute a suit, under section 80 of Code of Civil Procedure, or to sue in a representative capacity."

Dilip Chhabria Fires Rs 25cr Extortion Charge On Sachin Vaze; Told Family Would Die In Jail

In a sensational development in the ongoing Vazegate probe, explosive details of which continue to emerge on a daily basis, another complainant has now levelled extortion allegations on former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze and ex-Commissioner Param Bir Singh. This adds Chhabria to a list of at least three others who have levelled similar charges against the Mumbai Police officers, all of who have now been removed from their posts and are battling prosecution at various levels.

Indian Railways Aspiring To Become World's Largest 'Green Railways' Before 2030

In order to become the largest Green Railways in the world, the Indian railways is working towards becoming a ''net zero carbon emitter'' before 2030, the national transporter said on Friday. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the railways said in a statement that the network's electrification, which is environment friendly and reduces pollution, has increased nearly ten times since 2014.

PM Modi To Address World Environment Day Event On June 5 Virtually, Interact With Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the World Environment Day event on June 5, 2021, at 11 AM via video conferencing. The theme for this year's event is "promotion of biofuels for a better environment", as per the release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister also informed that he will be interacting with the farmers.

Bihar Govt Launches 'Mera Panchayat Corona Mukt' Drive To Curb COVID Cases In Rural Areas

In an effort to seize the surge in COVID-19 cases in the rural areas of Bihar, the state government on Friday flagged off the 'Mera Panchayat Corona Mukt' campaign in Darbhanga. The Darbhanga district administration announced that five-gram panchayat's who will excel in carrying out the campaign will receive appreciation certificates from district administration as well as a recommendation to the state.

Sasikala Drops Another AIADMK Return Hint Amid EPS-OPS Rift As Fresh Audio Clip Surfaces

Hours after former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami dismissed the return of Sasikala to AIADMK, another audio clip of an alleged conversation between the exiled former Jayalalithaa aide and an AIADMK cadre has surfaced - the second such clip to emerge over the past few days triggering speculations of Sasikala's return to the party-fold. Amid rumours of a rift between EPS and former Deputy CM OPS, an alleged audio clip of Sasikala's phone call with an AIADMK party worker had emerged a couple of days earlier in which the 'Chinamma' was heard saying that the party's honour would be restored soon. Now, another audio clip has surfaced, incidentally, on the same day, EPS asked for 'proof' of Sasikala's return.

