Republic Top 10 Headlines: Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021; UP Polls Update & More

Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021, Title Comes Back To India After 21 Years

India's Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the Miss Universe 2021, which was being held in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz Sandhu entered the finals and competed against the contestants of Paraguay and South Africa. Harnaaz has now been crowned the winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. The esteemed crown is coming back to India after 21 years, with Lara Dutta winning the title back in 2000.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hails PM Modi For 'wonderful Gift' Of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

With a message of congratulations, Spiritual leader and founder of the Art Of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday hailed the new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, saying lakhs of people will visit this holy site for ages. Taking to Koo, the spiritual leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'has given such a gift to the country'. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is also among a large number of spiritual leaders, saints and seers who are slated to attend the inauguration of the mega project in the heart of Varanasi on Monday.

Owaisi Laments Opposition's Silence On Babri Demolition Clean Chit: 'Who Broke My Masjid?

Stoking the Babri Masjid demolition again, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, slammed the Opposition for not challenging the clean chit given to all 32 accused. Addressing a rally in Kanpur, he fumed, "They turned a blind eye as it was my Masjid being tarnished, not theirs". Urging all Muslims to unite, Owaisi asked Akhilesh Yadav if he would appoint a Muslim Deputy CM. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Elon Musk Amused At Finland PM Sanna Marin Going Clubbing, As She Lands In COVID Row

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reacted after Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin was seen partying in a Helsinki nightclub. Taking to Twitter, Musk tweeted a meme related to Sanna Marin partying even as COVID-19 crisis looms in Finland. The meme shows a man asking a girl "what do you do?" to which the girl replies "I'm the Prime Minister of Finland". The meme shows the man reacting in shock.

Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu? Know All About The Miss Universe 2021 Winner From India

As the 21-year old Harnaaz Sandhu from Punjab brings the title of Miss Universe to India after 21 years, it has become a proud moment for the country. Sandhu who was representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 bagged the crown after Lara Dutta who was named Miss Universe in 2000.

NCP Pitches Alternative For BJP In Centre; Envisages 'govt Under Sharad Pawar Leadership'

On the occasion of Sharad Pawar's 81st birthday, NCP envisaged that opposition parties would form a government at the Centre in 2024 under his leadership. Speaking at a ceremony on December 12, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pitched his party supremo as an "alternative" to PM Modi.

CBSE Stirs Row With 'anti- Women' Question In Class 10 Board Exam; Congress Slams BJP

In a shocking development, the CBSE 10 Std Board Exam stirred controversy when one of its reading passages had several 'anti-women' sentences, endorsing retrograde views. The exam held on Saturday had a passage that lamented the loss of parental authority in the twentieth century with the 'emancipation of women'. The question has led to outrage among students and parents alike.

IAF Helicopter Crash: Havaldar Satpal Rai's Mother Inconsolable Over Son's Sudden Demise

The mortal remains of Army Havaldar Satpal Rai, who died in the IAF helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 10 others, arrived at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Sunday. His remains were taken to his native village in Takdah, near Darjeeling town, where he was paid final tributes by several natives and his family. Sontu Rai, mother of deceased Havaldar was seen inconsolably grieving the loss of her son.

UP Polls: Big Boost For Akhilesh Yadav As Two Sitting MLAs Jump Ship To Samajwadi Party

In a major boost for Akhilesh Yadav on December 12, BJP MLA Digvijay Narayan and BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari joined Samajwadi Party ahead of the UP polls. While Narayan lost from Khalilabad in the 2012 polls against a Peace Party candidate, he tasted success in 2017. On the other hand, Chillupar legislator Vinay Shankar Tiwari was expelled from BSP on Monday for indulging in indiscipline and misbehaving with senior office-bearers of the party. An influential leader in the Gorakhpur region, he had unsuccessfully contested against UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the 2009 Lok Sabha election.

Biden-Putin Face-to-face Meet 'unlikely', Says Blinken Amid Russia-Ukraine Border Tensions

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Sunday that an in-person meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is "pretty unlikely," after the Russian President has asked for a meeting following their video conference last week. According to Blinken, who spoke on NBC's "Meet the Press" when presenter Chuck Todd questioned what it would require for Biden to meet with Putin one-on-one, US secretary indicated that it would not occur since Russia is continuing to build its military near its border with Ukraine, The Hill reported.

