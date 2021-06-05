Republic Top 10 Headlines: Maharashtra's Unlock Plan; Mehul Choksi Update And More

Maharashtra Unveils 5-level Unlock Plan; Here's What's Allowed & What's Closed From June 7

On Friday night, the Maharashtra government unveiled a comprehensive 5-level unlock plan which is based on weekly COVID-19 case positivity rate and oxygen beds occupancy. To begin with, Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur and Kalyan-Dombivali will be treated as separate administrative units.

Twitter Withdraws 'blue Verified Badge' From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Account

In an arbitrary move, social media giant Twitter withdrew the blue verified badge from the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's Twitter account on Saturday. While no clarification has been issued by Twitter over his sudden move, the Vice President's Office has confirmed that the action has taken place on Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle.

Punjab's Revocation Of Order Doesn't Cut Ice With SAD; Badal Demands Health Min's Arrest

The Shiromani Akali Dal refused to back down despite the Punjab government revoking its order on selling COVAXIN doses to private hospitals on Friday. Out of the 1.14 lakh COVAXIN doses procured at Rs.420 per dose, the state government sold some of the stock to private hospitals at Rs.1060 per dose.

Sunil Gavaskar Says India May Not Dominate World Cricket Like WI & Aus Due To THIS Reason

Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar has said that it is too early to compare the modern-day Team India with the likes of the yesteryears West Indies and Australia. Giving further clarification on the same, Sunil Gavaskar said that even though India are a 'supremely talented' team, there are a lot of 'inconsistencies' that one gets to see in their performances as well.

Ceiling Collapses In Room Next To Aaditya Thackeray's Meeting; Nobody Hurt, security Hiked

In the latest development, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery's son Aaditya had a narrow escape after a huge chandelier & the ceiling it was attached to came crashing down at the Sahyadri guest house on Friday in the hall adjacent to where he was present. As per sources, the incident occurred as Aaditya Thackeray chaired a meeting along with officials in hall number four at the Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai.

Mayawati Flays Punjab Govt For Profiteering On Jabs, Dubs Cong Vaccine Stance As 'drama'

Weighing in on the Punjab government's decision to sell COVAXIN to private hospitals at a premium, BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday dubbed it as "inhuman, condemnable and unfortunate". She lamented that it was seeking to earn profits especially at a time when the country is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donald Trump Reacts To 2-yr Facebook Ban: 'No Dinner With Mark Zuckerberg At White House'

Fuming on his 2-year ban from Facebook, former US President Donald Trump on Friday, issued a statement that he would not 'host Mark Zuckerberg and his wife at the White house' the next time he is in it, hinting at a successful Presidential bid in 2024. Trump further claimed that Facebook's decision was an 'insult to 75 million people who voted for him' in the 2020 election.

COVID-19: Know About Delta+K417N Mutant Which Has Been Spotted About 90 Times Worldwide

As the number of Delta variant cases continue to spread, a new mutation of the COVID-19 variant, known as Delta+K417N, first found in Nepal has now been detected, a health expert claimed. According to Dr Jeff Barrett, director of the COVID-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK, at least one case of the Delta+K417N mutant, which has also been observed in other variants including the one first identified in South Africa, has been found in the US.

Mehul Choksi Files For Bail In Dominica High Court; Hearing Scheduled On June 8

Taking forward his legal battle, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Friday, has filed for bail in the Dominican High Court. He was previously denied bail by a Dominican magistrate court on Thursday and the next hearing is scheduled on June 14. Dominica High Court, which is hearing his habeas corpus petition, will hear his bail plea on Tuesday - 8 June.

Delhi Court Slams IMA Chief Over Remarks On Religion, Asks Him To Focus On Medical Welfare

As controversy over Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief Johnrose Austin Jayalal's statements on Christianity keeps looming large, a Delhi Court pulled him up and cautioned him to "not use" the organization as a platform to propagate any religion. Additional District Judge Ajay Goel further asked Jayal to concentrate on the welfare of the medical fraternity.

