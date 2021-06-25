Republic Top 10 Headlines: MEA Rebuts China's Tirade; COVID In Sydney; Vadra's Car Hit

MEA Rebuts China's Tirade On 'root Cause' Of LAC Row; Silent On Possibility Of WMCC Meet

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs hit back at China for claiming that India was responsible for ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao asserted that the deployment of the PLA was a response to "encroachment" and the increased military presence of India.

Read full story here

1975 Emergency: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Slam Congress For 'killing World's Largest Democracy'

Marking the 46th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the Congress government, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, remarked that 'Congress killed the world's largest democracy' on that day. Remembering the sacrifice of innumerable satyagrahis who were jailed overnight, Shah said that the Parliament and the courts were made a mute spectator as the fundamental rights of citizens were snatched away.

Read full story here

Election Process Soon In J&K; No Chance Of Art 370 Reversal: BJP After All-party Meeting

Marking a first since the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with leaders of top Kashmiri political parties - NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, and CPM to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. Following the all-party meeting, BJP leader and former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said every party representative expressed their views and spoke of their issues with the PM.

Read full story here

Robert Vadra's Car Hit From Behind After Braking Suddenly; challaned For Dangerous Driving

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a challan for dangerous and negligent driving to businessman Robert Vadra, who is also the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. According to the Delhi Police, Vadra's car was hit from behind on the Barapullah flyover in southeast Delhi, after he suddenly applied the brake.

Read full story here

NCP Rubbishes BJP's CBI Probe Demand; Claims 'Sachin Vaze Wrote Letter Under Duress'

On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil rubbished BJP's demand for a CBI investigation against Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab. Speaking to reporters, Patil expressed shock at the fact that the saffron party's state executive had passed such a resolution on the handwritten letter of dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze.

Read full story here

Union Minister Athawale Jumps Into UP Polls Fray; Seeks 8-10 Seats For RPI From NDA Quota

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday urged BJP to allocate seats to RPI(A) in the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand. In a letter addressed to BJP president JP Nadda, Athawale opined that the saffron party should expand NDA to keep smaller parties together. Maintaining that his party is an integral part of NDA, he contended that RPI(A) can help cut the votes of BSP as both parties share a common Dalit support base. In view of this, he demanded 8-10 seats for his party.

Read full story here

Manjrekar Slams Jadeja's Selection In WTC Final XI, Names THIS Player As Better Option

Former India international Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned the selection of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the Playing XI for the World Test Championship final. Manjrekar feels that picking Jadeja solely because of his batting was a mistake, adding "the move backfired". Manjrekar, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said picking Jadeja because of his batting was always going to be tricky because the conditions in Southampton were overcast and the match was delayed by a day.

Read full story here

Sydney Faces ‘scariest Period’ In Pandemic Amid Delta Outbreak: Gladys Berejiklian

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has raised concern over the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Sydney has been going through one of the “scariest” times of the pandemic, said Berejiklian. In order to control the spread of the novel virus, the government has imposed restrictions in Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong, and Shellharbour for nearly one week.

Read full story here

India Urges Israel And Palestine To Honour Ceasefire As Airstrike In Gaza Resume

As Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza, India expressed concerns about the restart in a cycle of violence in the disputed territory. Addressing the UNSC meeting in the Middle East on Thursday, MEA secretary Vikas Swarup urged both Israel and Palestine to honour the ceasefire arrangement.

Read full story here

'Forced' COVID-19 Vaccination Violates Fundamental Rights: Meghalaya High Court

The Meghalaya High Court on Thursday has stated that 'forced' vaccination violates fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. This comes after the court's observation that the Meghalaya government has made it mandatory for shopkeepers, vendors, local taxi drivers, and others to get themselves vaccinated before they can resume their businesses.

Read full story here