Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mehul Choksi's Case Update; Ramdev Summoned By Delhi HC & More

Dominica LoP Present In Court With Mehul Choksi’s Brother

In a startling revelation, Dominican sources reported that the country's Opposition Leader Lennox Linton was spotted with fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's brother Chetan on Wednesday, during Choksi's bail hearing at Dominica High Court. As per sources, Lennox was present in court from 9 AM to about 2 PM along with Chetan, inspite of rubbishing any links to the Choksi family. Mehul Choksi has been denied bail by a Dominican magistrate court on Thursday with the next hearing scheduled on June 14.

SSR case: Pithani Drops Samuel Miranda's Name & More To NCB

In the latest development, sources have informed that late Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddarth Pithani has made multiple new revelations to the NCB in the drugs probe related to the death of the actor, sources informed on Thursday. Siddarth Pithani, who was arrested last week in Hyderabad by the NCB, has reportedly revealed the names of those who were close to Sushant Singh Rajput and those who can be summoned for questioning.

Punjab Congress Faction Wants CM Ousted

Further complicating the Congress Vs Congress episode in Punjab that is ongoing at a time when 2022 Punjab assembly elections are around the corner, there is news surfacing that a faction of the national party is going to resort to revolt if a decision to remove the serving Chief Minister of the state Captain Amarinder Singh is not taken. The faction, as per sources, is waiting for the decision of the three-member panel set up by the central leadership.

Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled

The State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday approved the Maharashtra Government's decision to cancel the Maharashtra State Board Class 12 Exams owing to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes days after the CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled following a key meeting by PM Narendra Modi.

AIADMK Ex-MLA Not To Be Arrested In Theva Rape Case

The Madras High Court adjourned the anticipatory bail hearing of former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan in the rape case lodged against him by actor Shantini Theva on Thursday. A single-judge HC bench led by Justice R Subramanian adjourned Manikandan's anticipatory bail plea hearing to June 9 and ordered that the former would not be arrested until the next hearing. Actor Shantini Theva has filed an intervenor application at the HC in the anticipatory bail plea filed by AIADMK leader M Manikandan.

Sagar Rana Murder Case: Delhi HC Orders Protection For Witnesses

A day after Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar was sent to 9 days of judicial custody, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to provide security to witnesses in the Sagar Rana 'Chhatrasal' Murder Case. The Delhi High Court made it clear that the protection to the witnesses in the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana during a brawl at the Chhatrasal stadium will be granted under the witness protection scheme. This comes amid information regarding the involvement of gangs in the matter.

Court On Vijay Mallya Loan Default Case

As per PTI, a special court in Mumbai has said the banks that had granted loans to fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, have suffered losses, but it was impossible to conclude the exact "quantifiable loss" at this stage. The court, also said that the banks' claim of losses of over Rs 6,200 crore was not "imaginary".

Baba Ramdev Summoned By Delhi HC Over DMA's Plea

Pulling up Patanjali founder Ramdev Baba over his claims on 'Coronil', Delhi High Court on Thursday, issued summons to him, based on a suit seeking to restrain against his claims. The plea filed by Delhi medical association (DMA) alleged that Ramdev does not believe in allopathy and hence was making false claims of curing COVID-19 via 'Coronil'. The court issued notice to Ramdev and advised him from making such claims, adjourning the matter to July 13.

Iran Nuclear Deal 2015 Revival Requires Only 'Will'

Iran President Hassan Rouhani on June 2 said that a breakthrough in Nuclear Deal 2015 talks in Vienna to revive the pact before he is set to leave the office in August required "will" and most issues are already "resolved". Rouhani is one of the main architects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal signed in 2015.

WHO: 200,000 Palestinians Need Health Aid After Conflict

World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday warned that there are "staggering health needs" in the occupied Palestinian Territories after last month's conflict between Israel and Palestine that caused massive destruction and impact on civilian lives. "WHO is scaling up its response to provide health aid for almost 200,000 people in need across the occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), including the West Bank,” WHO's Eastern Mediterranean regional office said in a statement.

