Republic Top 10 Headlines: NIA Team To Visit Germany; 3 Terrorists Killed In J&K & More

NIA Team Set To Visit Germany To Question Khalistani Terrorist Multani

In a key update to the Ludhiana blast case, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will travel to Germany to question the member of designated terror group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) Jaswinder Singh Multani for his alleged involvement in the Ludhiana blast case, said a senior officer on Friday. According to the officer, NIA will initiate the proceedings to bring Multani to India but before that, the agency is in the process to register a case against Multani and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other Indian Penal Code sections.

Read more here

Corbevax Nod In India To Help World As Talks For WHO Approval Underway, Says Expert

Amid the urgency to ramp up vaccination, Corbevax’s approval would not only be helpful for India but also for the rest of the world as discussion for WHO's nod are underway, said Baylor College's Professor Peter Hotez after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved the jabs. Corbevax, the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Hyderabad-based vaccine giant Biological-E in collaboration with US-based Dynavax and Baylor College of Medicine, is also India’s first indigenously developed protein sub-unit vaccine against Coronavirus infection.

Weighing in on the emergency use approval of Corbevax, Hotez told ANI on Friday, “Given the urgency, Corbevax will be helpful not only for India but globally as most of the African continent, neighbouring countries around India remain largely unvaccinated…”

Read more here

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Justifies Not Wearing Mask

Despite concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut justified not wearing a face mask. Speaking to the media in Nashik on Thursday, he claimed that many people in the country including himself are not wearing masks as PM Modi had been spotted at several public events not following this norm.

Escalating his attack, Raut urged the PM to set an example by adhering to COVID restrictions. The Sena MP's bizarre explanation comes at a juncture when the state has recorded the maximum number of cases of the Omicron variant.

Read more here

J&K: Security Forces Eliminate All Terrorists Involved In Zewan Attack

In a major development in the crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, the Police has now informed that at least three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Srinagar district. The security forces on Friday confirmed the killing of three, including one Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist. With the encounter, the J&K Police has now informed that all terrorists involved in the recent Zewan attack have been neutralised.

Read more here

Amit Shah To Address Rally In Ayodhya Today

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and amid BJP's robust campaigning in the poll-bound state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Ayodhya on December 31 to address a public rally at GIC ground under the Ayodhya Sadar Assembly seat. Sources informed that Shah will pay his visit to Shri Hanumangarhi Temple in the city and head to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Temple in Ayodhya.

During the day, Shah will address a meeting with the public of rural Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party's official Twitter handle stated. At 2 PM, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to conduct a public meeting at Sant Kabir Nagar in Gorakhpur. Following this, around dusk, Shah is set to commence a roadshow in Bareily and address an organisational conclave at 7 PM.

Read more here

Abhishek Singhvi Urges Political Leaders, EC To Find Solution For Rallies Amid COVID Fears

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi on Friday expressed his concerns over COVID-19 and massive political rallies happening for the upcoming polls. According to the Congress leader, 'lacs together in multiple rallies seriously jeopardises their health, common man’s well being, while netas (politicians) speak from a distance & have protection'. He further urged all the political leaders to find a 'solution' along with Election Commissioner.

Read more here

Pakistan: 4 Killed, 15 Injured In Severe Explosion In Quetta's Jinnah Road

A severe blast in Pakistan's Quetta city, the capital of Balochistan province, took the lives of at least four individuals while injuring 15 more, according to PTI. The police informed that the explosion has occurred beside a vehicle which was parked near the Science College on Jinnah Road. The dead, as well as the injured, were taken to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

As per the witnesses, the bomb had smashed the glass windows of a nearby building. After the incident, officials claimed that the majority of the victims had shrapnel and nail wounds. Police further stated that rescuers as well as security personnel have arrived at the scene of the explosion, and officials are investigating the cause of the blast. However, no organisations or individuals have claimed accountability of this tragic incident, Xinhua reported.

Read more here

100 Out Of 8.7 Million Kids Aged 5-11 Report Systemic Reaction To Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Amid the Omicron spike in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday that the Pfizer COVID vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 has proven to be as safe as predicted, however, 100 "serious" incidents have been recorded in the first 8.7 million doses.

To analyse the safety of COVID vaccines for kids between the age group of 5-11 years, US CDC has examined adverse systemic reactions of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination receipt and reported it to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a passive vaccine safety surveillance program co-managed by CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Read more here

Putin Extends New Year Wishes To President Kovind & PM Modi

On New Year's Eve, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his greetings to foreign heads of state and governments for the coming New Year 2022. In a special drafted message, President Putin noted blooming bilateral relations with India, Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan and several other nations. While extending warm New Year's wishes to India, Putin greeted President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his message for India, the Russian President noted the high level of Russia-India relations of special privileged strategic partnership, as fully demonstrated by the results of recent talks held in New Delhi, the statement released by Kremlin said on Thursday.

Vladimir Putin sent Christmas and New Year greetings to foreign heads of state and government and leaders of international organisations https://t.co/AbBrwK7rt0 — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) December 30, 2021

Read more here

Hong Kong: Ex-editors Of Pro-democracy Outlet Charged Under Anti-sedition Law

Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged under anti-sedition law and denied bail on Thursday. In the clampdown on lastly critical voices in Hong Kong, the police raided Stand News offices on Wednesday and arrested seven former and current journalists forcing the online media outlet to shut down. According to a Hong Kong Free Press report, the city’s court ordered the two veteran journalists, Chung Pui-kuen, 52, and Patrick Lam, 34, to remain in custody after they were officially charged with conspiring to publish “seditious publications”.

Read more here