Republic Top 10 Headlines: Pakistan-Taliban Nexus Exposed; Nepal's New PM; NBA Finals

Pakistan-Taliban Nexus Exposed As PTM's Mohsin Dawar Lays Bare Truth About Afghan Crisis

In a major embarrassment for Pakistan on Tuesday, parliamentarian Mohsin Dawar nailed the role of his nation in exporting Taliban terrorists to Afghanistan. Elected to the Pakistan National Assembly in 2018 as a member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, he has consistently spoken against the torture and killings of Pashtuns who are treated by the authorities as "third-class citizens". Speaking on the floor of the Pakistan National Assembly on Tuesday, he backed Afghanistan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh's claim that the Taliban is guided by his country's special forces from Peshawar and Quetta.

Nepal Gets New Prime Minister: Here's All You Need To Know About Sher Bahadur Deuba

On Tuesday evening, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba was sworn in as the Nepal PM a day after the country's Supreme Court ruled in his favor. In a major blow to KP Sharma Oli on Monday, the Constitution bench of the Nepal SC reinstated the House of Representatives for the second time in nearly 5 months and ordered that Deuba must be appointed PM. The opposition alliance had filed a plea in this regard comprising the signature of 146 parliamentarians.

'Fully Vaccinated People Infected By COVID-19 Delta Variant Remain Asymptomatic': WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that fully vaccinated people can still catch COVID-19, however, the risk is decreased significantly. According to WHO chief scientist, the COVID-19 vaccine shots have protected most people from severe sickness or death due to the virus. Dr Soumya Swaminathan cited reports of vaccinated people who are infected with the Delta variant and said that most cases are mild or asymptomatic infections.

Shiv Sena Takes Swipe At Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole; Rules Out Threat To MVA

In the wake of Nana Patole's repeated statements over Congress' role in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena took a swipe at him on Wednesday via its mouthpiece Saamana. The Maharashtra Congress president has repeatedly asserted that his party will win a majority on its own in the next Assembly election besides claiming that CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are tracking his moves. Penning an editorial, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut taunted that Patole had "sacrificed" the Assembly Speaker's post to revitalize the party.

COVID-19: Kerala Govt Announces Complete Lockdown On July 17 & 18; Check New Guidelines

As India continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19, the Kerala government on Tuesday, July 13, announced a complete lockdown in the state on July 17 and 18 in line with the current situation of Coronavirus infection spread. As per the State Government orders, collectors are recommended to declare micro-containment zones and implement stringent restrictions in areas with higher COVID-19 cases.

Shoaib Akhtar Lambastes Pakistan After ODI Series Whitewash Says, 'This Is Not Defendable'

Pace icon Shoaib Akhtar lambasted the Pakistan cricket team after they were blanked by a second-string England side in the dead-rubber third ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Chasing a stiff target of 332, the hosts achieved the target in the 48th over as Pakistan were left to lick their wounds because of sloppy fielding in the second innings.

Mandira Bedi Pens Handwritten Note For Raj Kaushal In Unique IG Feature; Mouni Hails Her

Mandira Bedi is grappling with the untimely death of her husband, Raj Kaushal last month. The actor is missing the late filmmaker and expressing her grief with just a few words. Her recent post once again displayed how hard she was finding it to come to terms with the tragedy.

NBA Finals: Bucks Vs Suns Ratings Up From 2020 Finals; 9 Million Viewers In First 3 Games

The ongoing Bucks vs Suns NBA finals is currently poised at 2-1 after Milwaukee Bucks defeated Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game-3 of the NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo was once again was at his very best to deny Suns third straight win in the finals. However, this year's NBA finals viewers rating has seen a surge n the first three games compared to last year when the final was being played between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

'Don't Need Lessons From RSS': Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Frowns Upon Assam Cattle Bill

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday lashing out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government for introducing the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021. This legislation seeks to preserve bulls, bullocks, cows, heifers, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves by regulating their slaughter, consumption and illegal transportation. Sarma tabled this bill on the floor of the state Assembly on Monday even as the opposition MLAs staged a walkout over price rise.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: MP Cabinet Approves Rs 1,000 Per Month Additional Pension To Widows

The government of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday announced an additional allowance of Rs 1,000 per month for the widows of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. More than 15,000 casualties were reported from the deadly gas leak caused at the Union Carbide Corporation’s pesticide plant on midnight of 2 December 1984. “This is in addition to the social security pension for the surviving widows of the Bhopal gas leak victims,” state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters after a cabinet meeting. Furthermore, he added that the decision was objected to by the state’s finance department, but the step was taken anyway by his government to ensure the security of the widowed wives of the plant’s employees.

