Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Addresses G7 Session; Health Update On Eriksen And More

PM Modi Addresses G7 Summit, Advices US To Keep COVID-19 Raw Material Supplies Open

While addressing the G7 virtual summit on June 12, PM Narendra Modi advised the US to keep raw material supplies open in a bid to help COVID-19 vaccine production. During Saturday’s session, he gave the Mantra of "One Earth, One Health" to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic globally. He also sought the G7's support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS waiver on COVID-related technologies.

Bikaner, First City In India To Start Door-to-door COVID-19 Vaccination Drive From Monday

Bikaner in Rajasthan is going to become the first city in India to launch a door-to-door COVID vaccination drive on Monday, It will be for people in the 45 + age group. Two ambulances and three mobile teams have been prepared to take the doses to the doorsteps. The district administration has started a helpline number so that people can register for the jabs.

Infighting Now In Telangana Cong After Punjab & Rajasthan; Ex-MP Seeks State Chief Change

Stirring yet another infighting in Congress, former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao has written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, seeking a new state unit chief. Rao claims that unlike Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka, the party High Command has not appointed a party observer to verify the claims of Telangana Congress chief Manickam Tagore. Urging the High Command to observe a similar policy in Telangana, Rao argued that this was necessary to elicit the opinions of all senior Telangana Congress leaders before appointing a new state unit chief.

Christian Eriksen Collapses In Denmark Vs Finland Match, UEFA Confirms Player Stable Now

Providing a key update, the UEFA EURO 2020 has confirmed that Christian Eriksen has been stabilized. EURO 2020 has informed that a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated soon. Meanwhile, Eriksen has been transferred to a hospital.

NHRC Receives Complaint Against Abhishek Banerjee & 'goons' Over 'torture, Atrocities'

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday received a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his alleged 'goons' for inflicting torture and violence in his constituency Diamond Harbour of South 24 Parganas.

This Unnamed Bidder Paid ₹ 205 Crores For A Seat On Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Spaceflight

An unnamed bidder on June 12 paid $28 million at auction for a seat on board the first crewed spaceflight of Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin on July 20. According to a press release, the winning bidder, whose identity will be disclosed in the coming weeks, will now join Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark and will fly to space on New Shepard’s first human flight next month. The winner beat out some 20 participants in an auction launched in late May and wrapped up with a 10-minute online bidding frenzy, live cast by Blue Origin.

Shreyas Iyer, IPL Teams React To Denmark Winger Christian Eriksen's On-field Collapse

Danish winger Christian Eriksen garnered worldwide attention last night after he collapsed on the field during a EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. Following the collapse, Eriksen was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for an unknown issue. Now, the cricket fraternity has reacted to Eriksen's collapse during the fourth match of EURO 2020 and has wished speedy recovery to the attacking midfielder. Indian cricket star Shreyas Iyer is amongst the people who have sent wishes to Eriksen on social media. Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings also wished the Inter Milan player a speedy recovery.

UK Queen Elizabeth Borrows Ceremonial Sword To Cut Cake At Eden Project Complex

The Queen of England insisted on using a ceremonial sword to slice a cake at a royal function in Cornwall, prompting smiles from the Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge. The 95-year-old monarch was handed the sword by Edward Bolitho, the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, to cut a large cake during the celebration of the Big Lunch initiative at the Eden Project.

RJD's Shivanand Tiwari Accuses Bihar Government Of Hiding COVID-19 Fatality Data

In a major allegation, the RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari, on Sunday told ANI that complete reports of COVID-19 fatality in Bihar are not coming out. While talking to the agency, Tiwari also made remarks on the rift between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the BJP is not 'cooperating' with the Chief Minister. He further added that the mutiny between the two began since Mamata Banerjee swore in as 3rd time Chief Minister of Bengal. After the declaration of election results in the state, the ruling TMC has been accused of violently harassing BJP and CPI(M) workers.

