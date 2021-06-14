Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Wishes New Israel PM; SSR Fans Demand Justice And More

PM Modi Congratulates New Israel PM Naftali Bennett; Vows To Deepen Strategic Partnership

A day after being elected as the new Prime Minister of Israel, Yamina chief Naftali Bennett was congratulated by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday. Writing on Twitter, PM Modi expressed a desire in meeting Bennett and deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. This assumes significance a year ahead of the 30th anniversary of India formally establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. Incidentally, he also shared a special message for Benjamin Netanyahu who lost power after 12 years- the longest-serving tenure for any Prime Minister in Israel's history.

COVID-19 Unlock: Here's A List Of States Opening Up And Easing Restrictions From Today

Several states in India are set to ease the restrictions from today as cases across the country continue to fall amid the second wave of COVID-19. The restrictions were imposed in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The states which will commence COVID-19 unlock include Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, Fans Take To Social Media To Demand 'justice'

One of the shocking events witnessed in the Indian film industry in recent years, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput completed a year on Monday. Netizens paid tributes to the late actor in different ways, hailing his achievements, talent and sharing his memorable moments, making him the top trending topic on Twitter. However, one section expressed their demand for ‘justice for SSR’ and called it a ‘black day.’

Haryana Lockdown Extended With Major Relaxations; Check What's Open, What's Closed

In a move to continue preventive measures despite a decline in positivity rate and fresh cases of COVID-19, the Haryana Government on Sunday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 21. The current restrictions were supposed to end on June 14 (Monday); however, with new guidelines, the curbs have been extended under "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".

Ram Mandir Trust Chief Refutes AAP & SP's Land-grabbing Claims; Slams Politicisation

Refuting allegations of land-grabbing, Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust chief Champat Rai on Monday, stated that the Trust had purchased land from surrounding villages to ensure the safety of the Ram Mandir. Rai stated that land purchased so far has been bought at a price much less than the open market price, with the consent of the owners.

AIIMS Taskforce Head Calls For Caution As States Begin Relaxing COVID-19 Lockdown Norms

As the number of COVID-19 cases started to drop after a devastating second wave, some parts of the country are now slowly being opened. However, medical experts have warned that the pandemic is not over yet and everyone needs to be extremely cautious. Head of the Medicine Department at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Dr. Naveet Wig has emphasized the need to exercise diligence in following COVID-appropriate behaviours post unlock.

Tamil Nadu: CPI Groom 'Socialism' Wed Congress Bride 'Mamata Banerjee' In Salem District

In a bizarrely ideological union, 'Socialism' wed 'Mamata Banerjee' on Sunday in Salem in the presence of senior CPI leaders. The groom's father CPI Salem's district secretary A Mohan and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan attended the ceremony which has grabbed eyeballs due to the unique couple.

Athawale Says 'BJP Won 303 Seats Without Prashant Kishor's Help' Amid Buzz Over Pawar Meet

Amid growing speculation over the meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and poll strategist Prashant Kishor which took place on June 11, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale downplayed its significance. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Athawale reminded the opposition that BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 General Election even without Kishor's support.

'It Was Gratitude': Novak Djokovic Reveals Why He Gave His French Open Racket To A Boy

Novak Djokovic on Sunday made history after he sealed the French Open with another emphatic win trumping over young Stefanos Tsitsipas at Court Philipe-Chatrier. Just moments after his win, a video of him handing over his racket to a young kid in the stands began doing the rounds.

Faf Du Plessis Suffers From 'memory Loss & Concussion' Post Horrific Collision In PSL Game

A day after Faf du Plessis suffered a horrific collision at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), the former South African captain has affirmed that he is back at the hotel and is recovering. Providing an update to his health status after the incident, du Plessis has said that he has a concussion with 'some memory loss' but hopes to be back on the field soon.

