Republic Top 10 Headlines: Rajnath Singh To Reach Out To Oppn; Update On Tokyo Olympics

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Reach Out To Opposition To End Parliament Logjam: Sources

In a bid to end the Parliament logjam, the Centre has tasked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reach out to opposition leaders, sources told Republic TV on Saturday. Amid repeated adjournments in the House, the opposition has pinned the blame for the impasse on the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches over the Pegasus 'snooping' row and the agitation against the farm laws. A former BJP president, Singh is believed to have a good rapport with leaders across the political spectrum.

Read Full Story Here

Tokyo Olympics: Atanu Das Goes Down To Japan's Furukawa, India's Archery Challenge Ends

Atanu Das has been eliminated from Tokyo Olympics after a 6-4 loss to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in 1/8 Eliminations of Men’s Individual event on Saturday. By this loss, the Indian challenge in archery has come to an end.

Read Full Story Here

Prashant Kishor To Join Congress? Rahul Gandhi Discusses With Top Party Leaders: Sources

In a massive shake-up to Congress, ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with top leaders Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, and AK Antony on Friday to discuss poll strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress. Sources state that the ex-JDU Vice president will be inducted into the Grand old party after the Parliament's monsoon session completes in the next two weeks.

Read Full Story Here

UP Board Results 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP To Declare 10th, 12th Results Today At 3.30 pm

UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP will declare the UP Board classes 10th and 12th results 2021 today. The UP Board results 2021 will be available at upresults.nic.in from 3.30 p.m. onwards.

Check Out Live Updates Here

Indian Army Chief Rings Nepal's Chief Of Army Staff, Discusses Defense Cooperation

Indian Army Chief, General MM Naravane, on Friday held a telephonic dialogue with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa wherein the two counterparts discussed aspects of strengthening the mutual defense cooperation and the bilateral military ties to enhance the relationship between the forces of the two neighbouring countries.

Read Full Story Here

NIA Conducts Multiple Raids In J&K Including Anantnag Over Terror-funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning formed several teams and raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir over a terror-funding case. At least 12 locations of different districts of Kashmir including Shopian and Anantnag, and in Jammu are currently underway. After receiving crucial evidence, the NIA teams launched these raids to bust the Modus Operandi of the terror funding.

Read Full Story Here

Pakistan Makes Draft Law To Grant Provincial Status To Illegally Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

The Pakistan government has finalised a draft law to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan- an illegally occupied Indian territory, a media report suggested. This comes in the wake of PTI forming the government there in November 2020 by winning 22 seats in the 33-member Assembly. As per the report, Pakistan Law Minister Farogh Naseem has prepared the legislation taking into account international regulations and the United Nations regulations.

Read Full Story Here

Pulwama: Two Unidentified Terrorists Killed, Search Operation Underway In Forest Area

The security officials of Jammu and Kashmir continue their successful operations with the latest killing of two unidentified terrorists in Pulwama. An encounter broke out on Saturday morning after security officials launched a search operation in the forest area of Nagberan-Tarsar started of Pulwama. The terrorists were first trapped by the forces and then killed after the encounter went on for at least an hour. The search operation which was going on for the past 24 hours, is still underway.

Read Full Story Here

Delhi Assembly Debates Repeal Of GNCTD Amendment; Passes Resolution Against Farm Laws

Lashing out at the BJP-ruled Centre, the Delhi Assembly passed a slew of resolutions against several Central laws. The AAP-ruled Assembly passed a resolution recommending that Modi Govt immediately repeal the 3 Farm Laws and initiate talks with the farmers. The Assembly also slammed the GNCTD Act 2021, seeking its repeal. Apart from these, the Assembly passed resolutions like giving a collective Bharat Ratna to Indian doctors and recommend doctors and health care workers for Padma awards.

Read Full Story Here

Khan Market O2 Racket: Licenses Of Navneet Kalra's 'Khan Chacha' Restaurant Cancelled

In the latest development in the Khan market oxygen racket, prime accused Navneet Kalra informed the Delhi High Court that licenses to two of his restaurants in the upscale area-- Town Hall and Khan Chacha had been cancelled. The information was shared by the accused with the court via an order of the Licensing Unit. The order by the Licensing Unit dated July 23 announced the cancellation of the 'Registration Certificate' of Khan Chacha restaurant and Town Hall, run by the businessman.

Read Full Story Here

IMAGE: Republic World