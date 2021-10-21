Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sameer Wankhede Takes On Nawab Malik; Pak On FATF Grey List

Nawab Malik Shares Pics Of Sameer Wankhede & Sister Which He Claims Is From 'Dubai Hotel'

Minutes after NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede flatly denied allegations of extortion and his alleged visit to Dubai, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday produced 'proof' to support his claims.

The NCP senior leader & spokesperson took to Twitter to share screenshots of photos posted by Yasmeen Wankhede of her 'trip to Dubai' in December 2020. Referring to the photos, Nawab Malik claimed that Sameer Wankhade was at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai with his sister on December 10, 2020, despite denying the same.

Aryan Khan & 7 Others' Judicial Custody Extended Till October 30 In NCB's Drugs Case

In a major development, a magistrate court in Mumbai has extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven other accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case till October 30. On Wednesday, special NDPS Court had rejected Aryan's bail application following which Aryan's legal team moved the Bombay High Court. The judicial custody has been extended of the accused persons as they failed to secure bail before the date of previous judicial custody which was till October 21.

Pakistan To Remain On FATF Grey List As Imran Govt Gets No Reprieve For Backing Terrorists

In a major shocker for the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led administration, Pakistan will remain in FATF's 'grey list' till April 2022, the body announced on Thursday. The Financial Action Task Force made this decision on Thursday during the three-day plenary session. In its 'High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action' document, the global financing watchdog said that Islamabad needed to work towards its 'other strategically important AML/CFT deficiencies'.

Mumbai drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Aryan In Jail

As Aryan Khan continues to remain in judicial custody, his father- Shah Rukh Khan visited him at Arthur Road jail on Thursday. The superstar was spotted entering the jail premises on Thursday morning, a day after Aryan's bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai sessions court. Khan's legal team has now filed an application in the Bombay High Court and is likely to be mentioned on Thursday before Justice Nitin Sambre. 23-year-old Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son and seven others have been arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

'Balakot! Balakot!': Farooq Abdullah Slams Strike On Pak; Asks 'did We Get Back Any Land?'

National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accusing them of raking up the Balakot airstrikes to win votes ahead of the UP Elections 2022. Talking to reporters in Jammu, Farooq Abdullah questioned the merits of the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, claiming that BJP was once again spreading 'hatred' to win elections.

China: Death Toll Rises As Gas Explosion At Shenyang City Leaves 4 Dead, Injures 47

As a massive gas explosion rocked the streets of Nanqi Road at Taiyuan in Shenyang, the capital of China’s northeast Liaoning Province, the latest reports claim that at least four people have been killed in the mishap. PTI reports quoted local authorities' statements which further claimed that the explosion in the capital of northeastern China's Liaoning province had additionally left 47 people injured. It is also being learnt that the gas explosion had originated at a restaurant at around 08:20 am on Thursday, local time.

AIIMS Director Hails India's 100cr Vaccine Milestone, Urges People To Not Skip 2nd Dose

AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria congratulated citizens on crossing the 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination mark saying that it was a big deal for India to have achieved the feat through 'Made in India' vaccines. Speaking to Republic TV, the expert stated that the record numbers have been achieved after rumours around the COVID vaccine cleared up and people began to trust that the life-saving jab was safe.

India-China Trade Has Increased But Deficit Has Widened, Says Foreign Secy Harsh Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday expressed concern over the "widening" trade deficit with China. While speaking at a seminar on Leveraging China's Economy, Shringla highlighted the increasing trade imbalance between the two neighbors that has continuously swelled despite overall growth in the trade volumes. He termed the India-China trade deficit as the "largest trade deficit" that India has with any country.

Navjot Sidhu Breaks Silence On Captain Amarinder Singh, First Time Since BJP Alliance Talk

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday and called him the architect of the centre's three farm laws against which farmers have been demonstrating since last November. He alleged that Singh destroyed the state's farmers, small traders and labourers for benefitting one or two big corporates.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede To Serve Legal Notice Over Nawab Malik's Allegations

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has said that he will serve a legal notice to Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for levelling fake allegations against him. The NCB officer further said that he never visited Maldives or Dubai with his sister Yasmeen Wankhede as claimed by Malik.

