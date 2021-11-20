Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sidhu Calls Pak PM 'bada Bhai'; Rajnath Singh Warns Pak & More

Navjot Sidhu Stokes Row At Kartapur Corridor, Calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'big Brother'

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu again passed a controversial remark as he addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'big brother'. The Congress leader made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. Sidhu had reached Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Navjot Singh Sidhu also said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister.

SKM Holds Core Committee Meet After Withdrawal Of Farm Laws; Discusses Future Actions

After welcoming the union government's decision to repeal the three contentious agrarian laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions, has called for its core committee meetings on Saturday and Sunday. The meetings are said to hold discussions on the committee's future course of action. In the latest update from Saturday's meeting, it is being said that no final decision has been taken today and the core committee has called for another meeting on Sunday at 1 PM.

Kerala CM Vijayan Assures EWS Quota Doesn't Sabotage Reservation Of Other Sections

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated a state-wide survey on Saturday to collect the details of the economically backward sections in the forward communities. CM Vijayan said that his government launched the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation among the forward communities to ensure better living conditions for everyone. While forewarning against those trying to create ''unwanted controversy'' over the EWS quota, the CM attested that those trying to create division by flaring it up as an emotional issue were attempting to deviate from the real concern.

Aryan Khan's Bail Order Accessed; Bombay HC States 'hardly Any Evidence Of Conspiracy'

The Bombay High Court on Saturday released the detailed bail order of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case. In the 14-page order, Justice Nitin Sambre said that there is no concrete evidence to convince the court that all accused persons with common intentions agreed to commit an unlawful act and repudiated the conspiracy angle.

Japan To Host QUAD Meet In 2022; US Says India To Play Key Role In Defining Asia's Future

Japan has agreed to host a meeting of the QUAD group next year, informed White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell on Friday, 19 November. The four-nation group called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) comprises the US, Australia, India and Japan. If the QUAD summit is realised, it will be the second in-person meeting of the group and it will also be the first time for Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, who took office in October, to attend such a gathering.

Mahant Narendra Giri Death: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Accused Anand Giri & Others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Anand Giri and others in the suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri. Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in a room at his ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan Over Attempts To Destabilise Peace In India: 'We'll Hit Back'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at the inauguration of ‘Sainik Samman Yatra’ at Munakot in Pithoragarh, stated that Uttarakhand will soon have its fifth Dham after the 'Sainya Dham' is constructed and opened to visitors. Hailing braveheart efforts and zeal of the Indian Army, Singh claimed Pakistan indulges in maximum efforts to 'destabilize peace in India'. Hinting the border clash with China, he vouched for the country's zeal and competence to retaliate.

Manish Tewari slams Sidhu For Praising Pakistan PM: 'Imran Khan Is Not India's Brother'

After Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu sparked a row by terming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'bada bhai' (elder brother), now, party National Spokesperson Manish Tewari slammed the PPCC chief for his remark, stating that the Pak PM can never be India's elder brother after sending terrorists to the Indian soil and killing our soldiers.

United Kingdom Travellers To Pay Fee For Entering European Union Countries From 2022

Travellers from the United Kingdom, who are not European Union residents, are required to pay a fee to enter the countries within the European Union from next year. The non-European Union residents need to pay £5.89 to enter the 26 countries in the Schengen Area. A new travel authorisation system, European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) which is scheduled to begin in 2022 will supervise security documents and travel fees for travellers.

