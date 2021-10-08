Republic Top 10 Headlines: Tata Wins Back Air India, Aryan Khan's Bail Rejected & More

Tata Sons Subsidiary Talace To Buy Air India With Winning Bid Of Rs 18,000 Crore

In a significant development a long time in coming, Tata Sons, via a wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd, has won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India, the Aviation Ministry & DIPAM Secretary announced on Friday at a cabinet briefing.

Read more here

India & China Engage In Face-off In Arunachal Pradesh Over LAC Stalemate: Sources

India and China engaged in a face-off in Arunachal Pradesh over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week, sources in the Defence Establishment have informed. The confrontation between the Indian Army and the PLA is said to have lasted a few hours, and no damage has been reported from the incident. The skirmish is said to have occurred due to a difference in perception of the LAC, and has been resolved as per the existing protocols, sources reported.

Read more here

Aryan Khan, Others' Bail Plea Rejected As 'non-maintainable'; To Move Sessions Court

In the latest development in the Mumbai cruise drug must probe, the Killa Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha as the plea was 'not maintainable'. Citing the bail applications of the eight accused as 'not maintainable', the court directed all the accused to move sessions court for regular bail.

Read more here

Ratan Tata 'welcomes Air India Back'; Exclaims 'JRD Tata Would've Been Overjoyed'

Moments after Tata Sons, via their wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd, won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India, Chairman Emeritus of the Group, Ratan Tata on Friday 'welcomed back' the air carrier. While admitting that it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, Ratan Tata exuded hope that it will provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group's presence in the aviation industry.

Read more here



Major Rejig In Jammu & Kashmir Police After Terrorist Attacks; L-G Sinha Meets Amit Shah

Following the gruesome broad daylight killings of four innocent civilians in Jammu & Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, after conducting meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, has ordered induction and transfer of nearly 18 Police officers. The Civil Secretariat, the seat of the J&K administration, issued a government order laying out police officers' names along with their postings and transfers. The Kashmir police took to Twitter to share, 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian'.

Read more here

RJD's Shivanand Tiwari Questions Rahul Gandhi's Leadership For 2024; Calls Congress 'weak'

The grand old Congress Party has been facing mass exodus in the recent past, posing a serious question mark on the leadership of the Gandhi family. Congress is not only plagued with desertion from its rank and file, but one of its oldest allies, the RJD, has also started questioning the leadership of the Congress and its support base.

Read more here

PM Modi Lauds KV Subramanian's 'reformist Zeal' As He Steps Down As Chief Economic Advisor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 'academic brilliance and reformist zeal' of KV Subramanian who stepped down as India's Chief Economic Advisor on Friday, following the completion of his three-year tenure. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours, PM Modi said he was delighted to have collaborated with Subramanian.

Read more here

Indian Air Force Day: Parade Commences At Hindon Air Force Station In UP's Ghaziabad

As the country observes the 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force Day, the celebratory parade commenced at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. This year, the IAF Day parade paid tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war, when India defeated Pakistan to help Bangladesh attain independence. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspected the Air Force Day parade and presented Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry to officers.

Read more here

PM Modi Dials Japan's 100th PM Fumio Kishida; 'Look Forward To Working With Him'

After Fumio Kishida was formally elected as the 100th Prime Minister of Japan on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter and informed that he has spoken to the new Japanese PM and congratulated him personally. He also emphasised that they would both work towards strengthening India and Japan's 'Strategic & Global Partnership'.

Read more here

Bhupesh Baghel Gives Prashant Kishor Taste Of His Own Words; 'poaching Won't Help TMC'

In a fiery exchange, senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel blazed guns at poll-strategist Prashant Kishor after the latter expressed doubts over the grand old party's revival.

Read more here