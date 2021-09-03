Republic Top 10 Headlines: Tokyo Paralympics; COVID-19 Update; Infiltration Bid Along LoC

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Praveen Kumar Bags Silver In Men's High Jump T44 Event

In a proud achievement for India, Praveen Kumar on Friday clinched the Silver medal in the Men's high jump T44 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Kumar won the medal after having bettered his personal best and set a new Asian record with 2.07m. Kumar competed with Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards for the gold medal and fell just short of clearing the 2.10m. With the medal, Praveen Kumar joins Nishad Kumar, who bagged the silver medal for India in the high jump T-47 category on Sunday (August 29).

Read Full Story Here

Shooter Avani Lekhara Becomes First Indian To Win Two Medals In Single Paralympics

Avani Lekhra scripted history yet again as she won a bronze medal in the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 on Friday. This is her second straight medal in the same week. The young shooter had won a historic gold at the Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1·Shooting event on Tuesday, August 31.

Read Full Story Here

India FS Shringla Meets US Dep Secy Sherman; Holds Talks On Afghan Crisis, QUAD Cooperation

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday to discuss several "issues of mutual importance", with a primary focus on the situation in Afghanistan. Details of the meeting were shared by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price later in the day.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi 'proud' Of 18-year-old Praveen Kumar For Clinching Silver In Paralympics High Jump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward and congratulated Praveen Kumar for winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's high jump T44 final event on Friday. Praveen Kumar won the medal after having bettered his personal best and set a new Asian record with 2.07m. Kumar competed with Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards for the gold medal and fell just short of clearing the 2.10m.

Read Full Story Here

COVID-19: India Logs 45,352 new Cases, 366 Fresh Fatalities

With 45,352 people testing positive for coronavirus, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,29,03,289, while active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Read Full Story Here

AAP Likely To Move No-confidence Motion Against Punjab CM Amarinder Amid Congress Crisis

Trouble mounts for Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh as sources reported on Friday that AAP is planning to move a no-confidence motion against him. In preparation, AAP has issued a whip to all its 16 MLAs to be present in the upcoming Assembly session. Congress, which is in crisis due to tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Capt Amarinder Singh, too has issued a whip to remain present throughout the session.

Read Full Story Here

J&K: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Poonch's Krishna Ghati Sector

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during wee hours on Friday. According to on-ground reports, the infiltration bid was the sixth failed attempt by terrorists to enter Indian territory in a span of two months.

Read Full Story Here

Abhinav Shukla Reminisces On His Modelling Days With Late Actor Sidharth Shukla

As the Balika Vadhu actor, Sidharth Shukla’s death news took the internet by storm, all his fans, as well as his friends from the entertainment industry, have been mourning his loss. One of his friends and popular TV actor, Abhinav Shukla recently shared an unseen picture of himself with Sidharth Shukla from their modeling days together and remembered the late actor while recalling his words.

Read Full Story Here

Mamata Banerjee Depicted As Goddess Durga In Idol Form By 3 Pandals; Each Costs Rs 2 Lakhs

Stirring a controversy, three pandal committees in West Bengal have collaborated to make idols of state CM Mamata Banerjee as Goddess Durga for upcoming Pujo celebrations. The committees - Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti and Crowdnxt Mediia Art collaborated to depict the 3-time CM as Goddess Durga for her social welfare schemes. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the committee chiefs claimed Mamata will sport ten hands - each representing her govt's schemes like Lakhi Bhandar, Shikshashree, Swasthya Sathi, etc.

Read Full Story Here

China To Keep Embassy In Kabul Open Amid Talks With Taliban On Way Forward For Afghan

The Taliban on Friday informed that China would continue to maintain their embassy in Kabul. Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen informed that Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Foreign Minister of China Wu Jianghao, where the decision was taken. Earlier, the Taliban had urged all countries to reopen the embassies in Kabul, which were closed after the organisation seized control of the country in August.

Read Full Story Here

IMAGE: Republicworld