Republic Top 10 Headlines: US-Canada Heatwave; Covaxin Efficacy Update; TN Lockdown & More

BJP Explains Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's Resignation; Says 'can't Hold Bypolls'

As BJP shuffles the Uttarakhand CM again, BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla explained Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation, citing the inability to hold by-elections amid COVID-19. Rawat, who had resigned as BJP's Garhwal MP, has to be elected to the Uttarakhand Assembly within August. Speaking to Republic TV exclusively on Friday, Shukla remained confident that BJP will win 2022 polls again. Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021 and resigned within four months.

Covaxin Clocks 77.8% Overall Efficacy; 93.4% Effective On Severe Cases; Final Data Out

Putting end to all speculation, Bharat Biotech (BBL) has finally published Covaxin's phase-3 trial data late on Friday night. Clocking an overall efficacy of 77.8%, Covaxin is 93.4% efficacious against severe symptomatic cases, 78% effective against mild and moderate cases and 63% effective on asymptomatic cases. The vaccine has also shown 65.2% efficacy against the Delta variant of COVID-19 with the vaccine being well tolerated with no clinically or statistically significant differences in serious adverse events. Covaxin has been tested on 25,800 volunteers across 25 trial sites on subjects ages 18-98 years - India's largest efficacy trial.

AAP Mocks Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's Resignation: 'BJP Scared By AAP's Challenge'

Mocking Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation, AAP on Friday, claimed that Rawat had resigned as he feared facing AAP's candidate Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal in the Gangotri bypolls. Highlighting Col. Kothiyal's clean politics, AAP claimed that it enjoyed BJP's fear of it. Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021 and resigned within four months.

Uttarakhand: Congress Calls Rawat's Resignation Due To Constitutional Compulsion 'big Lie'

After Tirath Singh Rawat offered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Veteran Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat on Friday said Rawat's resignation as CM due to constitutional compulsion and byelections cannot be held in the state due to COVID-19 is the biggest lie. He also slammed the BJP for giving three Chief Ministers to Uttarakhand in five years.

UK PM Backs India's Covishield Vaccine For EU Green Pass; Says It Should Be Accepted

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday backed India's Covishield vaccine, saying that there was no reason why a vaccine approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) should not be recognized as a part of vaccine passports. This comes amid the row over the India-made vaccine's acceptance for the 'EU Green Pass'. Around 5 million people in Britain are said to have been inoculated by SII's Covishield vaccine.

KL Rahul Heaps Praise On MS Dhoni, Says 'any Of Us Will Happily Take A Bullet For Him'

Team India's limited-overs specialist KL Rahul has said that anyone who has played under MS Dhoni is even ready to take a bullet for him. At the same time, Rahul has also gone on to say that whenever someone mentions the word 'çaptain', MS Dhoni's name comes to his mind.

US And Canada Heatwave: Netizens Share Harrowing Tale As Rising Temperatures Kill Over 200

Temperatures have been exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit, causing The National Weather Service to issue excessive heat warnings for Washington, Oregon, and parts of Idaho until Thursday night, said reports. The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas. Residents in Oregon, Washington, and Canada expressed their dissatisfaction with the heat on Twitter.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Owes Rs 8 Lakh In Unpaid Power Bills; Punjab Govt To Take Action

In a massive embarrassment for Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, sources reported on Saturday, that the Amritsar East MLA has not paid power bills for his Amritsar residence in the past eight months. As per his bill, accessed by Republic, Sidhu owes Rs 8,67,540 to the Punjab state power board. Sidhu had waxed on about 'saving power', advising the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. Congress is witnessing massive revolt in Punjab as Sidhu and his supporters have lambasted the CM who has now been hauled in front of the High Command.

Punjab Power Cut: Amid Looming Crisis, Kejriwal Brags About Delhi's 'uninterrupted' Supply

As the national capital was burned for the fourth day in a row by a heatwave, Delhi's peak power consumption reached a new high of 7,323 MW on Friday afternoon, July 2, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that despite the dramatic increase, electrical supply remained unaffected. On Thursday, the season's earlier top of 7,026 MW was recorded, breaking the previous day's record of 6,921 MW.

Tamil Nadu lockdown Extended, Eases Restrictions; Check What Is Permitted & What Is Banned

The Tamil Nadu government extended the COVID-induced lockdown for another week until 6 am on July 12. The administration, on the other hand, has eased various limits across the state, removing the previous region-by-region prohibitions. Relaxations will be uniform across Tamil Nadu from Monday, July 5, the administration stated, due to factors such as a decrease in Coronavirus infections and the state's economy.

