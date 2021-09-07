Republic Top 10: 'PM Modi To Chair BRICS Summit; Paralympics Stars Return Home & More

Taliban confirms meeting between leader Mullah Baradar & Pakistan's ISI chief Faiz Hameed

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday confirmed Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed's meeting with its de-factor leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as the terrorist group is finalizing a government in Afghanistan.

'PM Modi to chair 13th BRICS virtually on September 9': Ministry of External Affairs

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit on Thursday in a virtual format. Giving out further details of the BRICS Summit, the MEA said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will also be attending the meeting. The theme for the Summit is 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation, and consensus', it added.

Youth Congress passes resolution for Rahul Gandhi's appointment as party president again

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday passed a resolution for Rahul Gandhi to become the president of Congress again. The said resolution was passed in an executive meeting which is a two-day affair taking place in Goa's Panaji under the leadership of IYC National in-charge and All India Congress Committee AICC Joint-Secretary Krishna Allavaru and IYC National President Srinivas BV. All the national office bearers and state presidents of the Youth Congress from across the country were present in the meeting.

Karnal lathi-charge: Haryana govt to block internet services on Tuesday; imposes 144

Ahead of the farmers' mega gathering in Haryana's Karnal on September 7, CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government has given instructions to suspend internet services from 12:30 am to 23:59 pm on Tuesday. This step has been taken in an attempt to maintain the law and order situation in Karnal.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad reacts to Javed Akhtar's VHP-Taliban remark; 'Conspiracy to confuse'

On Monday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad hit back at writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar over the latter's comparison between Hindu organizations such as RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal to the Taliban, calling it a 'conspiracy' to confuse society. Pointing out that all the three organizations do not believe in violence, unlike the Taliban, the VHP National General Secretary, Milind Parande demanded strict action against Javed Akhtar.

Suvendu reminds Mamata of Nandigram defeat: 'What if BJP fields me in Bhabanipur as well?'

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday dared Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Bhabanipur by-polls. Speaking to the media, Suvendu Adhikari underlined that the BJP could very well field him as its candidate against TMC's candidate Mamata Banerjee for the Bhabanipur seat, which is scheduled to hold by-polls on September 30.

Ayodhya Ram temple foundations to be ready by October; Ram Lalla Darshan by Dec 2023: VHP

The foundation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be completed by the end of September or the first week of October this year, and Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by December 2023, allowing devotees to take darshan, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said on Monday. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, VHP national general secretary Milind Parande also said the temple's construction would take some time, but the ''garbhagriha'' will be in place by December 2023 with the starting of the puja ritual and darshan for devotees.

'Allow 2nd COVISHIELD dose after 4 weeks from 1st for those who want it early': Kerala HC

As the COVID-19 cases in Kerala continue to rise, the Kerala High Court (HC) has directed the Centre to allow scheduling, on CoWIN portal, of second dose of Covishield dose after 4 weeks. This suggestion by the Kerala HC has come in favour of those, who want to take it earlier than the present suggested gap of 84 days. This order by the Kerala HC was dated September 3 but was made available on Monday.

India's Paralympics superstars receive warm welcome; DM Suhas Yathiraj goes 'speechless'

After scripting history in Tokyo, India's Paralympics superstars on Monday returned home and received a warm welcome at the airport. India sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines at the Games. Not only this, Team India finished their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals which includes 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies at age 73 after 39 years in coma

Jean-Pierre Adams, a former France defender, passed away at the age of 73. The demise occurred 39 years after slipping into a coma due to a medical mistake. The news was announced by his former clubs Nimes and Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. Jean-Pierre Adams was 34 when he was attending a coaching course in Dijon and grew concerned about his knee, as reported by the Blizzard and published by the Guardian. On the fourth day, the player postponed the course and went to a hospital in Lyon for a scan. The scan revealed that Adams had suffered tendon damage at the back of his knee, and a physician advised that surgery was the best course of action.

