Top 10 Headlines: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Adjourned; India Detects COVID AY.4.2 Variant

Amit Shah Says Education Is Important, 'No Nation Can Develop With An Army Of Illiterates"

Addressing at the inaugural session of the National Conference on "Delivering Democracy", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that no country can advance with an army of illiterates and that it is the government's responsibility to educate them. The Union Minister cited the development attempts made by former Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in the field of education in Gujarat when he was the CM of the state.

Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: Bail Hearing Of 3 Accused Adjourned Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan and others' bail application was adjourned by the Bombay High Court yet again. The hearing will resume again on Thursday, October 28. Aryan Khan and other co-accused will remain in jail for yet another day. The case will be heard at 2:30 pm tomorrow.

In Tripura's Dharmanagar, Violence Escalates As Shops Belonging To Hindus Vandalised

In escalating communal tensions in Tripura, more shops in the state's Dharmanagar sub-division were attacked by a mob on Tuesday night. According to reports, members from the minority community belonging to the Damtala, Premtala, Churaibari and Phulbari areas gathered and staged demonstrations and vandalized various Hindu shops at around 9.30 PM on Tuesday, 26 October.

Mumbai Police Appoints ACP-level Officer To Probe Charges Against Sameer Wankhede

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday appointed an ACP-level officer to probe the bribery allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Mumbai ACP Milind Khetle will investigate the charges against Wankhede and look into the complaints filed by independent witness Prabhakar Sail and others. As per the Mumbai Police, they have received complaints at four police stations against Wankhede. No case or FIR has been registered so far.

COVID: Centre Swings Into Action As New AY.4.2 Variant Detected In India Post UK, China

As the new AY.4.2 variant of the Coronavirus has again started wreaking havoc in some parts of the world, the fear of a possible third wave of the pandemic is looming large in India. According to reports, several cases of the new variant have also been reported in India in the last few days. AY.4.2, a sub-lineage of COVID-19's Delta variant, has been found in the United Kingdom, China, and Russia, and has now arrived in India too. In the last few days, states including Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have reported cases of the new variant, according to the Union health ministry.

Punjab: Amarinder Singh Avers 'will Fight On All 117 Seats', Sends A Message To Congress

On Wednesday, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh revealed that he will announce the name and election symbol of his party after the approval of the Election Commission. Addressing a press briefing, he claimed to have fulfilled 92% of the promises in the Congress manifesto during his tenure as the CM and mocked the 18-point programme given to him by the Congress leadership. Moreover, Singh revealed that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday along with 25-30 others to discuss the farmers' agitation.

NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede's Father Hits Out At Nawab Malik; Vows To Approach Court

The Republic Media Network in an exclusive conversation spoke to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father amid the allegations levelled against his son by NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Dnyandev Wankhede acknowledged that his son Sameer Wankhede got married to Dr Shabana Qureshi. Further, he stated that the marriage was registered through the Special Marriage Act.

SC Forms Expert Panel To Probe Pegasus Snoopgate Allegations; Next Hearing After 8 Weeks

In a massive development on Wednesday, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI NV Ramana appointed a technical committee to probe the Pegasus snoopgate allegations. Maintaining that privacy is important for all citizens, the CJI affirmed that the restrictions can be imposed only to safeguard national security. Stressing that surveillance affects the rights of the people, he opined that this technology may have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press.

Lalu Yadav Speaks To Sonia Gandhi Amid Congress-RJD Rift; Pitches 'strong Alternative'

Even as Congress and RJD continue to squabble over the collapse of the Mahagatbandhan, sources revealed that Sonia Gandhi spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday. Their conversation took place after Gandhi chaired a meeting of Congress general secretaries, state in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents. Divulging the details of the same in an interaction with the media on Wednesday, Yadav mentioned that he had suggested that Congress should take the lead in bringing opposition parties together to form a "strong alternative" to BJP. Moreover, he urged her to call a meeting of opposition leaders soon.

Taliban To Form Three Committees With China To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday, 26 October, said the group will form three separate joint committees with China in a bid to facilitate “strengthening” bilateral relations. According to Khaama Press, Mujahid said that the committees were mutually agreed upon during its acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha. He also went on to inform that China announced $1 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, in addition to food ingredients and medicine worth $5 million.

