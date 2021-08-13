Top 10 Headlines: Bail Granted To Ex-Gujarat DGP; HC Restrains Netflix On Ryan Murder Film

Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Ex-Gujarat DGP

In connection with the 1994 ISRO espionage case, the Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to former Gujarat DGP RB Sreekumar, and many others involved in the case. The case was registered by The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the former Gujarat DGP, two former Kerala Police officers S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, and retired IB Officer PS Jayaprakash. The bail was granted on Friday by a single bench chaired by Justice Ashok Menon. Former DGP Sreekumar is the seventh accused in the case, along with former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was acquitted in 2018.

HC Restrains Netflix, CNA From Streaming 'A Big Little Murder'

The Delhi High Court has halted the broadcast/streaming of the documentary A Big Little Murder which is based on the murder of a Class 2 student of a Gurugram school who was found dead inside the washroom of the school. In an order dated August 10, a single-judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath restrained streaming giant, Netflix and Channel News Asia from broadcasting the said documentary.

Delhi Police Hold Top-level Meeting For 'peaceful' Celebrations

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a high-level meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police was held on Friday, August 13, to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital. According to sources, the agenda of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming Independence Day on August 15 and fresh intel was shared by the agencies pertaining to security on the day.

Three Dead In Porbandar Chimney Tragedy

In a tragic incident, three workers died while three others were injured after they fell into a chimney at Hathi cement factory at Ranavav in Gujarat's Porbandar. The incident took place on Thursday when the scaffolding structure, built to apply colour on the inner walls of the chimney, suddenly collapsed. Speaking to Republic TV, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Porbandar, said, "The rescue operation which began at 5 pm on Thursday lasted till 2 am on Friday, during which three people were rescued while three were found dead. The post mortem has been completed. The injured have been rushed to hospital and are stable. Investigations are underway. Those responsible will be booked."

Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Shunted Out Of India

In a major development, Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari was shunted out to the United States amid the micro-blogging platform's ongoing controversies with Congress and matters related to the compliance of the new IT rules. In a written response to Republic TV on Maheshwari's new role, Twitter informed that he will now head Revenue Strategy and Operations of global emerging markets and will be based out of the US.

Bihar: Student Aman Nagesan's Body Reaches Home From China

After over 10 days of his mysterious death in China, Indian student Aman Nagsen's mortal remains finally reached Patna. The mortal remains reached Delhi first, whereafter they were sent to the capital city of Bihar by another aircraft. The mortal remains will be taken to his hometown Gaya from Patna, where the grieving relatives will pay their last respect to the departed and perform the last rites.

IGP Kashmir Tells Pakistan To Take Dead Body Of Terrorist Usman

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police asked Pakistan to take the dead body of a terrorist who was killed during an anti-terror operation in Kulgam of South Kashmir. “If Pakistan claims the dead body of a killed terrorist, JKP is ready to hand over,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar while speaking to Republic TV.

Biden Lambasted By Top Republican In Congress Over Afghan Policy

As Taliban’s violence in Afghanistan continues to raise concerns across the globe, a top Republican in Congress has lambasted US President Joe Biden on August 12 for his “reckless policy” on the war-stricken country. In a statement on Thursday, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell noted that Afghanistan is careening with “preventable disaster” as the United States moved to evacuate embassy workers in the wake of violence by the insurgents, who have now captured most of the country and proceed towards Kabul. McConnell slammed Biden administration for being ‘naive’ and ‘absurd.’

Taliban Captures Ex-Herat Governor And Warlord Amir Ismail Khan

Afghanistan’s prominent leader and ex-Mujahideen commander Amir Ismail Khan has been captured by the Taliban on August 13 for the second time as the insurgents continue to tighten their grip on the war-stricken nation. Meanwhile, TOLO News reported citing sources that all Afghan government officials including the governor, police chief, heads of NDS office, the Afghan deputy minister of interior for security, and the 207 Zafar Corps commander, have surrendered to the Taliban Herat fell to the Taliban.

China Expels Lithuania’s Envoy From Beijing Over Taiwan Office Row

China demanded Lithuania to withdraw its envoy to Beijing after the latter decided to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office in the country under its own name. This development comes after Taiwan, which China considers to be part of its territory, said that it was setting up a representative office in Vilnius under the name "Taiwan" instead of "Chinese Taipei." This seems to have irked China so much so that the country's foreign ministry went on to say the move "severely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity." While asking Lithuania to rectify its "wrong decision," China also asked the European country to refrain from moving further down the wrong path."

