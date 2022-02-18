Top 10 Headlines: India & UAE Sign CEPA; HM Shah Responds To Channi's Letter & More

PM Modi Lauds India & UAE's Efforts In Signing CEPA Within Three Months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a virtual summit with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan. Addressing the summit, PM Modi applauded both the countries' efforts in reaching a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. "It is noteworthy that India & UAE was able to conclude negotiations on such an important agreement in less than 3 months," PM Modi stated. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was signed on Friday, bolstering the strategic partnership and advancing bilateral economic and commercial engagement to new heights.

Telangana NSUI Prez Taken Into Custody For 'stealing Donkey'; State Cong Chief Cries Foul

In an embarrassing situation for the Congress party, its Huzurabad candidate and Telangana NSUI president Venkat Balmoor was taken in custody for stealing a donkey. According to reports, the bizarre incident occurred on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy has cried foul and stated that arresting student leader in the "middle of the night is wrong". Reddy also linked the incident to unemployment and avered that student leaders have a constitutional right to protest against employment.

Owaisi Urges People To Give Triple Talaq To BJP, SP In UP Election; '2 Sides Of Same Coin'

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. While addressing a poll meeting in the Madhogarh Assembly constituency of Jalaun district, Owaisi equated the BJP and the SP and termed UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as "separated brothers". He avered that both consider themselves as "emperors and not leaders".

Mortar-exchanges Between Ukraine & Rebel-controlled Areas A Possible Russia Flashpoint?

Amid mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC), stated that the Ukrainian military fired mortar shells against the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) twice, news agency Sputnik reported on Friday. According to JPCC, the firing has been going on since Thursday midnight. Assessing the on-ground situation, Journalist Patrick Lancaster, who was reporting from Horlivka informed Republic TV that both LPR and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have accused the Ukrainian administration of attacking all across the frontline. The mortar shelling has damaged an electric power sub-station in Horlivka, according to Lancaster.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind To Challenge Ahmedabad Court Verdict On 2008 Serial Blasts

After a special court announced the verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blast, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that it will oppose it, on Friday. Terming the case as the 'rarest of rare', the court ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death, while 11 others were given life imprisonment till death.

EAM Jaishankar Meets UAE's Industry Minister For Bilateral Talks Ahead Of CEPA Signing

On Friday, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr S Jaishankar met with the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE, Dr Sultan Al Jaber. This comes as India and UAE are signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Mamata Banerjee Rejigs TMC Working Committee; Abhishek Remains Party's General Secretary

Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo reshuffled her working committee on February 18. The major decision from the rejig was that Mamata Banerjee's nephew has been handed over the responsibility of being the deputy of Mamata Banerjee.

Siddaramaiah Urges Karnataka CM Bommai To Withdraw Ban On Hijab In Minority Institutions

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately withdraw the ban on wearing hijabs in minority institutions that run under the state government.

Punjab SIT Summons Sidhu's Ex-aide Mustafa Over Provocative Election Speech In Malerkotla

Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, who was Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu's strategic advisor, has been asked to appear before Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 21 over his provocative speech in Malerkotla, ANI reported quoting its sources.

Anurag Thakur Accuses Kejriwal Of Ousting 400 Punjabi Teachers; 'AAP = Arvind Anti Punjab'

With Punjab elections just two days away, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday lamented Aam Aadmi Party and called the party out for making false promises in the state and deluding people before polls. Slamming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his visit to a separatist's house during 2017 Punjab Polls, Union Minister alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's intentions for Punjab are hidden in its name itself and acclaimed that AAP stands for ‘Arvind Anti Punjab.’

