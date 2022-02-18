Amid mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC), stated that the Ukrainian military fired mortar shells against the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) twice, news agency Sputnik reported on Friday. According to JPCC, the firing has been going on since Thursday midnight. Assessing the on-ground situation, Journalist Patrick Lancaster, who was reporting from Horlivka informed Republic TV that both LPR and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have accused the Ukrainian administration of attacking all across the frontline. The mortar shelling has damaged an electric power sub-station in Horlivka, according to Lancaster.

He further added that both LPR and DPR are retaliating against the Ukraine aggression. According to him, a battle has been ongoing in different locations-- both in LPR and DPR regions. Lancaster, while reporting just 500 metres away from the battleground, asserted that the fighting has erupted at the border regions since today morning. Citing both LPR and DPR officials, he said that both the groups were accusing the Ukrainian of open firing in their territory. The officials further confirmed that their troops were also retaliating against the Ukrainian mortar shellings. While reporting from another location wherein at least ten mortar shellings have damaged the residential apartments, the journalist said that the houses were harmed badly during the mortar shelling.

#RepublicExclusive | Watch Republic TV #LIVE Report from Donetsk artillery firing site as the situation remains tense over the Ukraine-Russia conflict



Tune in here for the biggest global coverage: https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/Ncz1j86god — Republic (@republic) February 18, 2022

He also noted that the mortar shelling from the Ukrainian military has also damaged an electric power sub-station in Horlivka. When asked whether civilian infrastructure was targeted strategically, he replied positively and said the Ukrainian military now started targeting residential areas. Furthermore, he confirmed that mortar exchanges have damaged a kindergarten, but added that the school lies on the Ukrainian side. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, a resident of Donetsk expressed her concern about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It is pertinent to mention here that the battle between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and, Lugansk Republics is not new. It has been going on since 2014. In a bid to control the violence in the Donbas region, an accord called the Minsk agreement was signed in February 2015. The deal came after tough negotiations among leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group. However, the agreement did not exhibit the desired result, and, it is visible only in the papers, resulting in frequent sporadic clashes.

POTUS Biden warned Russia could invade Ukraine within days

On February 15, Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed some of its troops were returning from the Ukrainian border to their bases. However, two days after the claim, fears of a new war in Europe resurfaced as US President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days. According to the US intelligence report, Russia is believed to have built up around 1,50,000 military forces along Ukraine’s borders. Though Moscow claimed the assembling of troops was only meant for military and naval drills, western countries raised concerns that Moscow could use them to execute their plan. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "We see this as certainly more of an escalator and not a de-escalator action."

Image: Republic World