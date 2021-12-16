Top 10 Headlines: India-Bangladesh Mark Vijay Diwas; Tajikistan FM To Visit India And More

India-Bangladesh Mark Vijay Diwas With Historic Deal; Latter To Import $500 Mn Defence Items

Bangladesh will soon import defence related items from India under the USD 500 million Line of Credit provided by New Delhi as several identified equipment are being fast tracked, according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. His remarks came after President Ram Nath Kovind, who is here on his maiden state visit at the invitation of his counterpart M Abdul Hamid to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, held delegation-level talks with the country’s top leadership on Wednesday.

Mortal Remains Of Group Captain Varun Singh Brought To Bhopal, Last Rites Tomorrow

The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to his injuries post the fatal IAF chopper crash, was brought to Bhopal on Thursday for last respects ahead of his funeral on Friday. Before reaching Bhopal, his mortal remains were taken to Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru where the IAF military officials paid tribute.

Tajikistan FM To Visit India From Dec 18-20; New Delhi To Host Central Asian FMs: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Tajikistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin will be on an official visit to India from December 18-20. In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed that the Tajikistan official will be meeting External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on 18 December. Bagchi said that Jaishankar and Muhriddin will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP At Event Celebrating India's 1971 War Victory Over Pakistan

At an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that liberated Bangladesh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, December 16, made a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that "times have changed." Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Gandhi said that during the war, India stood as 'one' unlike now when India is 'divided' under the BJP. The Congress leader made the remarks after praising the Indian Army for their glorious 1971 victory that he said was possible because 'India was one'.

Amarinder Singh Gears Up For Punjab Polls: 4 Congress, 6 Akali Dal Leaders Set To Join PLC

In a significant development, Republic Media Network has learned that 10 top Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders could be jumping ship to Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). According to sources, 4 leaders from the Congress unit and 6 leaders from Akali Dal are likely to join Captain Amarinder Singh's newly-formed party which is working on an alliance with the BJP. The development could make a major dent in both the Congress and Akali Dal ahead of the crucial Punjab Elections 2022. Singh is currently in Delhi to meet the BJP top brass in a bid to stitch a seat-sharing alliance with the saffron party.

Pak Terrorist Spotted At Hizbul Camp, Months Before Being Shot By Indian Army In J&K

In more evidence of how Pakistan pushes terrorists in India, a video emerged on Thursday, in which a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was spotted roaming at a terror camp run in PoK, months before being gunned down by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Haji Arif, the terror guide who was gunned down by the army on November 26, was tasked to revive terrorism in Poonch and Rajouri. In the visuals captured earlier this year, Haji Arif is seen roaming around in a Hizbul Mujahideen training camp in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the area opposite the Indian districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Vijay Diwas: Prez Kovind Gifts Bangladeshi PM Delicacies From Rashtrapati Bhavan's Kitchen

President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Dhaka to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of the country, held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday and gifted her cakes, sweetmeats and biscuits specially made at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to Dhaka Tribune, Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said that PM Hasina gladly received the sweetmeats, cakes and biscuits from the President. Kovind, on the other hand, shared his delight over mangoes sent by Hasina back in July and said that those were “very sweet and tasty”.

Sheena Bora Murder Case: Big Claims Made By Peter & Indrani Mukerjea In The Past

In a big twist in the Sheena Bora murder case, prime accused Indrani Mukerjea on Wednesday claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and has been spotted in Jammu and Kashmir. Mukerjea, who has been in jail since 2015 made the massive claim in a letter addressed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and urged the investigation agency to hunt for Bora in the Union Territory.

Russia-India-China Summit Might Take Place In Near Future, Claims President Putin's Aide

Russia's Presidential aide Yury Ushakov claimed that Russia, India and China summit might take place in the near future, noting that the topic of collaboration between the three nations was discussed during the Putin-Xi meeting on Wednesday, December 15. Ushakov stated that the topic of cooperation in the Russia-India-China (RIC) format was addressed in the virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, ANI reported. He underlined that the two leaders agreed to continue exchanging views on this matter and to work on holding the next summit within the RIC framework as soon as possible.

Congress Cutout Controversy: UP Dy CM Maurya Fumes Over Grand-old Party For 'bad Politics'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday lambasted Congress after the latter put up massive cutout of recently deceased Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat alongside those of Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in preparation for 'Vijay Samman Rally' in Dehradun.

