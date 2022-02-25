Top 10 Headlines: Kyiv Ready For 'neutral Status Talks'; Zelensky Taken To Bunker & More

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Ready For 'Neutral Status Talks' As Russian Troops Inch Closer

Ukraine is ready to hold 'neutral status talks' with Russia, but it must receive security guarantees, Mikhail Podoliak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday. As Russian forces close in on Kyiv, President Zelensky has signalled that Ukraine is open to negotiating Kyiv’s neutrality, however, it must also receive security guarantees.

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Taken To Bunker As Russian Troops Approach Kyiv, Say Reports

Not even a day after President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was reportedly taken to a bunker on Friday. The Ukrainian President was taken to a bunker after Russia launched a full-blown attack on Ukraine, with Russian forces entering the Obolon district, which is less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv. The Ukraine forces are said to be putting up a tough fight against their Russian counterparts in the region

Russia-Ukraine War: IMA Urges PM Modi To Expedite Evacuation Of Medical Students in Kyiv

As the war hovers above the heads of civilians in Ukraine, the Indian Medical Association on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-Union government to expedite the evacuation of the medical students trapped in the war struck nation. In a letter to PM Modi, IMA had urged to look after thousands of students who have moved to Ukraine to study medical science and are now facing immense difficulties in fleeing the nation.

J&K Police Kills 2 LeT Terrorists In Shopian Encounter; AK56 And Ammunition Recovered

Inspector-General of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police Vijay Kumar has informed that the police has killed two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Shopian encounter on Friday, February 25. The police further informed that incriminating materials like one AK 56, one pistol and some ammunition have also been recovered from the dead terrorists. Due to indiscriminate firing from the terrorists, unfortunately, one Indian civilian also had to lose his life.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Moscow's Plane In Zolotonosha Amid Attack

With Russia intensifying its violent conquest of Ukraine on day two of unabated warfare, the Ukrainian forces are bravely confronting their invasion of their motherland. In the latest update from the battleground, the Ukrainian military had shot down a Russian military aircraft hovering in the Zolotonosha district of the Cherkasy region.

India Issues Helpline Numbers For Citizens Stranded In Ukraine; Check State-wise Numbers

As Russian troops continue to invade Ukrainian space for more than 24 hours now, the situation has turned into a nightmare for thousands of families stranded in the war-hit nation. People from India are also in large numbers waiting to be airlifted from Ukraine while Indian students have been appealing the same as their parents remain concerned about their returns amid heavy bombardments.

Russia's Lavrov Accuses West Of Ignoring Ukrainian Regime's War Crimes In Donbass Region

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has slammed the West for its unrelenting support for Ukraine's leadership and for turning a blind eye to the country's alleged war crimes against civilians in the eastern region. He emphasised that Western countries stood by Kyiv while it attempted to capture the Donbass people's republics by force, professed a commitment to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and threatened to develop nuclear weapons.

COVID: AIIMS Director Guleria Says India On Tail Of 3rd Wave, To Reach Endemic Stage Soon

Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria after attending mega blood donation camp talked to ANI, on Friday, February 25 and said that the declining COVID-19 cases in India suggest that we are seeing the "tail" of the third wave and soon the pandemic will gradually reach the stage of endemic. Even though the cases are declining, Guleria urged people to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). An outbreak that is present but restricted to a particular area is called an endemic while a pandemic is defined as an outbreak that spread across countries or continents.

Special Court Says Allegations Against Nawab Malik 'well-founded', Backs ED Interrogation

A special court on Friday observed that there are reasonable grounds to believe that allegations against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik are "well-founded". The court’s first observation came while remanding him in the custody of the ED in connection with a money laundering case. The court on Wednesday had remanded the senior NCP leader, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 3.

IPL 2022: Groups, Format, Total Matches, Venues Officially Revealed; Check Details Here

The Indian Premier League 2022 edition is all set to begin on March 26, with four international standard venues slated to host 70 matches, across the two-month-long tournament. Meanwhile, the schedule and fixtures for the 15th season of the tournament were explained by BCCI in a media advisory on Friday. The league stage of the tournament will be played across the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Brabourne Stadium(CCI) in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, and the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

Image: Republic World