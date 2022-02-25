As Russian troops continue to invade Ukrainian space for more than 24 hours now, the situation has turned into a nightmare for thousands of families stranded in the war-hit nation. People from India are also in large numbers waiting to be airlifted from Ukraine while Indian students have been appealing the same as their parents remain concerned about their returns amid heavy bombardments.

As the Indian government continues to make efforts to evacuate the citizens as well as extend every possible help to them, it received a major jolt after the Ukrainian airspace was shut down due to rising conflicts. Notably, the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to explore alternative arrangements for evacuations. The Indian embassy located in the risk-prone Ukrainian capital is also extending necessary support to the stranded citizens and has also ordered them to stay at home for their safety.

In this regard, India has also issued multiple helpline numbers for the stranded citizens in Ukraine followed by measures of the state governments for the respective nationals in the country. Furthermore, the control room of the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi has also been extended and made operational to work on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Tamil Nadu govt to bear travel expenses for all TN students stranded in Ukraine

Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government will bear the travel expenses for all TN students stranded in Ukraine. About 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu are stranded in Ukraine. He had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take steps to bring back over 5,000 Tamils who are stranded in Ukraine.

A State Nodal Officer is also appointed for the same. Tamils in Ukraine who need help can contact Jacintha Lazarus IAS, State Nodal Officer facilitating the evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine (Contact Nos. 9445869848, 9600023645, 9940256444 and 044-28515288).

Meanwhile, the helpline numbers have been issued by states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and other states. Read on to check the helpline numbers issued by states for stranded nationals in Ukraine

Helpline numbers for Indians stranded in Ukraine:

Indian Embassy's 24-hour emergency helpline:

Phone: +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free), 380 997300428, 8380 997300483,

email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com.

Helpline numbers by different states:

Tamil Nadu:

Toll-free number: 1070

Jacintha Lazarus (IAS) : 9445869848/ 9600023645/ 9940256444/ 044-2815288

Tamil Nadu House - New Delhi: 9289516716

Karnataka:

Nodal officer : Dr. Manoj Ranjan IFS

Helpline number 0801070, 080-22340676

email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com.

Andhra Pradesh:

Helpline Number - 0863-2340678

WhatsApp Number- 8500027678

email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com

Contacts of officials:

P Ravi Shankar, OSD, (mobile number-9871999055)

MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner (9871990081)

ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner (9871999430)

Delhi:

Helpline numbers: +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797.

Mumbai:

Helpline Number- 022-22664232

e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com.

Chhattisgarh:

Ganesh Misra, Liason Officer (Chhattisgarh Bhawan, Delhi) - NODAL OFFICER

Helpline no. 01146156000

Fax-01146156030

Mobile no. 9997060999.

Maharashtra:

Phone: 022 2202 6712 (Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation department)

West Bengal:

State control room no: 22143526, 1070: WB Govt

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 'special military operation' in the breakaway regions of Ukraine, explosions have started erupting from Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa hinting towards a major invasion by the Russian troops. As a result of this, civilians were seen fleeing the cities with their luggage and families taking shelter in the subways. The Russian government's move also received heavy condemnation and opposition from global leaders and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) which has also called upon Russia to cease its military action on an immediate basis to respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

