Top 10 Headlines: Pak SC Adjourns Hearing Over NA Dissolution; Sri Lankan Economic Crisis

Petrol prices hiked in India 1/10th of prices hiked in other nations: HS Puri in Lok Sabha

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, that petrol prices hiked in India is 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries. He stated that the United States has increased gasoline prices by 51% between Apr 2021 and March 22, while the prices in Spain surged by 58%.

Pakistan SC adjourns hearing over dissolution of NA; to 'try to give verdict' by Wednesday

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing over the dissolution of the National Assembly till Wednesday but assured that it will "try to give a verdict by tomorrow" in the high-profile case about the dismission of a no-trust motion by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament.

Congress faces big blow as Ahmed Patel's son Faisal may leave, party leader denies claims

In a massive development, Republic has now learnt that Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel could be likely to join AAP. According to sources close to Faisal, the long-serving late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son has held meetings with several Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Meanwhile, sources have also confirmed that Faisal Patel is 'unhappy’ with the Congress party and is most likely to leave, which he communicated via a tweet as well.

Haryana Assembly passes resolution to counter Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved a resolution in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday to counter the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly, staking a claim on Chandigarh. The resolution moved by Khattar urged the Centre to not take any steps that would disturb the existing balance between the two states and maintain harmony till all the concerns related to the Punjab Reorganisation Act were addressed. Khattar also highlighted specific provisions of the Act, through which the state of Haryana came into existence and measures that came into effect due to this.

Lavrov slams Biden’s ‘war criminal’ remark; 'US politicians doesn't have clear conscience'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday hit back at US leaders over President Joe Biden’s ‘war criminal’ comment against his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Addressing a press briefing, Lavrov stated that US politicians 'did not have a clear conscience' to be labelling Putin a ‘war criminal’ for the Ukraine war. After heart-wrenching images emerged from Ukraine's Bucha, depicting corpses of civilians lying across a street, Biden was filmed stating that Putin should be tried as a ‘war criminal’ for ‘war crimes’ in the Ukrainian town.

Congress to fight on its own in Telangana; Rahul Gandhi says 'No' to alliance with TRS

Congress will not ally with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, said Rahul Gandhi to the senior party leaders of the Telangana Congress at his residence on Monday. Rahul, earlier in the evening, met with over 30 senior leaders of the Telnagana Congress including Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Revanth Reddy, AICC Incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore and AICC General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal.

Russia wades into Pakistan political turmoil, slams US for 'punishing' Imran Khan

As Pakistan's political chaos continued to witness fresh twists, Russia on Tuesday waded into the discussion and launched a fresh attack on America, accusing the Joe-Biden-led country of meddling in Pakistan's affairs. Claiming that the US was interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that America had 'pressurised' Imran Khan to cancel his visit to Moscow post-invasion of Kyiv, which he rejected and was, therefore 'punished with the no-confidence motion'.

Ukraine FM Kuleba meets Poland Minister; discusses Russian presence in Zaporizhzhia NPP

Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday met Poland's Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa to coordinate positions regarding their cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). "We both agree that Russian presence at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant must end," Kuleba wrote in a Twitter post. The Minister further stated that he also discussed big and mutually beneficial Ukrainian-Polish energy projects. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, located in southeastern Ukraine, was attacked by the Russian military last month.

Sri Lanka reels under soaring price hike of basic commodities as economic crisis deepens

The mounting economic turmoil in Sri Lanka has pushed up the prices of basic commodities in the nation. The crisis-hit island nation is currently undergoing an unprecedented economic catastrophe, with people queuing for hours to purchase basic necessities including food, fuel, and medicines. People in the country have no option but to face the brunt of the surging prices of many essential commodities. Food prices in Sri Lankan supermarkets have advanced dramatically in recent weeks. According to reports, staple foods like rice and wheat are currently marketed for around Rs 220 per kg and Rs 190 per kg respectively.

Ukraine official seeks visa cancellation of Russian officials and their families abroad

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered day 41, the Chairperson of Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk of Ukraine, has called for visa cancellation of high ranking Russian officials and their spouses and children residing abroad. This comes as several countries have expelled Russian diplomats on Tuesday after Russia was accused of killing civilians in Bucha, near the capital city of Kyiv.

