Pakistan SC Adjourns Hearing Over Dissolution Of NA; To 'try To Give Verdict' By Wednesday

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing over the dissolution of the National Assembly till Wednesday but assured that it will "try to give a verdict by tomorrow" in the high-profile case about the dismission of a no-trust motion by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament.

A larger bench of the top court - comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhail - took up the matter after it took suo motu cognizance of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissing the move to dislodge Prime Minister Imran Khan government by declaring the no-trust motion unmaintainable due to its link with a so-called foreign conspiracy.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial directed NA speaker's counsel Naeem Bokhari to present the minutes of the Assembly session held on March 31 to debate the no-trust motion against Imran Khan. PPP Senator Razi Rabbani, according to Dawn, argued, "This is a civilian coup. A stance was created through an alleged cable which is based on malafide intent."

'Deputy Speaker's ruling is illegal'

He also claimed that Deputy Speaker gave a ruling without putting the documents before the National Assembly on Sunday. "Deputy speaker's ruling is illegal...no-trust motion cannot be rejected without voting on it," the senator said. Furthermore, he argued that voting is mandatory within the given duration as per the Constitution. Rabbani went on to say that the no-confidence motion cannot be dismissed under the constitution until the party that submitted it takes it back.

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard PPP's counsel Farooq Naek's arguments who contended that Suri's ruling was meant to deliberately avoid voting in the NA. The CJI asked how Suri could give whether the motion was legal or illegal. "Does the speaker have no authority to reject the no-confidence motion?" he asked. "Even if the speaker cites Article 5 of the Constitution, the no-confidence motion cannot be rejected," the CJP said.