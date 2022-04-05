Lavrov Slams Biden’s ‘war Criminal’ Remark; 'US Politicians Doesn't Have Clear Conscience'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday hit back at US leaders over President Joe Biden’s ‘war criminal’ comment against his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Addressing a press briefing, Lavrov stated that US politicians 'did not have a clear conscience' to be labelling Putin a ‘war criminal’ for the Ukraine war.

After heart-wrenching images emerged from Ukraine's Bucha, depicting corpses of civilians lying across a street, Biden was filmed stating that Putin should be tried as a ‘war criminal’ for ‘war crimes’ in the Ukrainian town.

“[…] many American politicians who started the war in Iraq under a well-known pretext, who destroyed Libya along with NATO partners, who invaded Syria, do not have a clear conscience,” said Lavrov. "Biden's personal attacks on Putin are unworthy of a US president," Kremlin has asserted.

Russia denies Bucha killings, calls them 'staged'

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the macabre of death and destruction in the city. As troops entered the Kyiv suburb, they found streets laden down with corpses of civilians, many with their hands tied on their backs.

As per the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians have been found in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages. The Defense Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher".

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday denied all accusations related to the slayings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. According to Lavrov, the dead bodies were "staged" and images of them were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries in an attempt to defame Russian troops, TASS news agency reported. He further clarified that the Russian troops had completely exited Bucha city on March 30.

"A couple of weeks ago, attempts were made to portray the situation in one of Mariupol's maternity hospitals as a Russian military crime. The attempts were undertaken with an overtly provocative purpose, as it proved out afterwards, and fake materials were presented that were exposed," he added.