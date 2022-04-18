Top 10 Headlines: PFI Ban Debated In MHA Meet; Custody Of Delhi Violence Accused Extended

Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Court Extends Police Custody Of Accused Ansar And Aslam

A Delhi court extended the police custody of Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, for two days on Monday. Earlier in the day, the 1-day custody granted by the Rohini Court had expired. The court had granted one-day custody to the police after it had alleged that the two accused had got to know about the Shobha Yatra organized on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, and had hatched the conspiracy.

PFI Ban Discussed In MHA Meet, Top Officers Discuss Modalities: Sources

In a key Ministry of Home Affairs meeting on Monday, a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) was discussed, sources told Republic Media Network. The Union government is likely to ban the outfit soon. Formed in 2006, this outfit has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- Social Democratic Party of India came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. As per sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ample amount of evidence paving for this outfit to be outlawed. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI.

Delhi Violence: Owaisi Defends Prime Accused Ansar; 'one-sided Investigation Being Done'

In the aftermath of the Jahangirpuri violence, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday raised questions at the Delhi Police accusing them of being 'mute spectators' during the incident. Addressing a press conference, Owaisi stated that the Shobha Yatra was carried out without prior permission, and questioned why the procession was allowed to carry swords and pistols.

COVID-19: India Sees 90% Jump In Daily Cases; 0.83% Positivity Rate Recorded On April 18

India recorded a 90% jump in its daily COVID figures, sparking concerns of yet another coronavirus outbreak. Over the last 24 hours, 2,183 fresh COVID cases have been reported, an 89.8% increase from yesterday's case count of 1,150. In the last 24 hours, there have been a total of 214 deaths. However, Kerala has a backlog of 212 deaths, of which 62 have been cleared as a result of court appeals. The state reported 150 deaths between April 13 and April 16.

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Destroying Donbass As Mariupol Prepares For Final Defence

While the Russian military claimed a victory in the southern besieged port city of Mariupol raining missiles and rockets and giving a deadline to the Ukrainian Army to lay down weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to"destroy" the entire eastern oblast of Donbass. "Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country in the near future. They want to literally finish off and destroy Donbass," Zelenskyy said in an evening statement recorded in Kyiv.

Chilling Threat Tape Out: PFI Allegedly Vows 'revenge' Hours After Its Worker's Murder

Days after the killing of a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala's Palakkad, the Republic's investigative team got hold of a threat tape on Monday. In the tape, allegedly of the political outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the members of a protest in the Mattannur region of Kannur had threatened to take revenge for the killing of their activist Subair. The members had threatened Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that they will ''lay wreath tomorrow".

Delhi Violence: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Claims Police Inaction; 'clash Could've Been Avoided'

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind national vice president Professor Salim Engineer on Monday accused the Delhi police of not carrying out the investigation in a fair manner. Calling the Jahangirpuri violence shocking, he said that if cops had done their work properly the incident could have been avoided. He said, "The incident which has taken place in Jahangirpuri is highly shocking...The police do not execute their duty in a proper way in a fair manner. We are accusing the police. If they had done their duty to stop the procession, this could have been avoided."

Punjab Police Solved Nawanshahr CIA Office Grenade Attack; Terror Module Busted, 3 Held

The Punjab Police on Monday said that they had solved the hand grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr in November 2021 by busting a major Pakistan-based terror module run by Harvinder Singh alias Rinda with the arrest of its three operatives, Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra said. The arrested accused persons have been identified as Manish Kumar alias Mani, Ramandeep Singh alias Jakhu and Pardeep Singh alias Bhatti. A live hand grenade was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Nawab Malik's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 22 Despite Him Complaining Of Ill Health

In a major setback for Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, a special court on Monday has extended the judicial custody of the NC leader till April 22, even as he complained of ill health. Malik was produced before Special Judge RN Rokade, designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. As the NCP leader stepped into the witness box, he told the court that he has been unwell due to kidney ailments and that he has a swelling in his legs, reported PTI.

Sri Lanka's former PM Predicts Round 2 Of Economic Crisis When India's Fuel Credit Ends

Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the country's former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has asserted that while China has a few projects in Sri Lanka the country is still very much operating under its own aegis. This comes on the day when the sitting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a new cabinet consisting of 17 ministers. While speaking to the news agency, ANI, Wickremesinghe also said that India's credit line to Sri Lanka for fuel will run out by the first week of May, leading to another crisis.

Image: Republic World